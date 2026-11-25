Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council has approved amended plans for work linked to the redevelopment of a historic quay.

Through its agent, Asbri Planning, Pembrokeshire County Council sought permission to amend plans for South Quay in order to demolish 6 Castle Terrace, Pembroke, and partly demolish, rebuild and extend 4 and 5 Castle Terrace for a visitor centre, community hub, library, café and related works.

A supporting statement said the previous scheme was approved back in 2021, but “following an extensive works by the council’s [appointed contractor] to undertake stabilisation works to the site to facilitate future development, it was necessary to undertake more extensive partial demolition works to the buildings than originally envisaged”.

It added: “These works were a result of the minimal works required to stabilise the building identifying further building defects which required immediate attention to stabilise the building and avoid further collapse.”

An officer report said that, as a result of the more extensive demolition works (to the listed buildings) than was proposed in the original planning permission, a new permission was needed for the “retrospective” works, along with “a number of other more minor changes have been implemented”.

The report added: “In respect of the proposed part demolition of 4 and 5 Castle Terrace that has already occurred, the applicant states: ‘Soon after commencing the repair and stabilisation works, the roof and floors in the middle third of the building collapsed inward. Due to the presence of asbestos within the existing buildings the collapsed material was treated as being contaminated and was removed’.

“’Once the contaminated material had eventually been removed it was evident that the building structure was in a worse condition than originally envisaged. Due the findings of their poor condition, a large number of walls had to be taken down in their entirety to external/basement ground level’.”

The application was approved with conditions.

Since the application was made, works have substantially finished at the site.

Pembroke’s Henry Tudor Centre is due to open next March as part of the wider South Quay redevelopment, which includes restoring the derelict Grade II-listed buildings at 7 and 8 Northgate Street.

The centre will tell the story of Pembroke-born Henry Tudor, who became king after defeating Richard III at Bosworth Field in 1485, ending the Wars of the Roses and founding the Tudor dynasty.

It will also have a café, library, community rooms and a schools programme.