Historic Welsh bridge to be placed in field while repairs carried out

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A listed bridge could be lifted from its supporting structure and placed in a field to allow repairs to take place.

The Inglis Bridge is understood to be the only remaining one of its type still in use by the public and owned by the Ministry of Defence. It has been closed to the public on safety grounds since an inspection by structural engineers in September 2024.

The Grade-II listed structure was closed to vehicles in 2018, prompting calls for repairs and renovations, but had remained a vital link for pedestrians and cyclists to travel from Osbaston Road, in Monmouth, and over the river Monnow, to the Vauxhall Playing Fields before the route was temporarily closed.

Earlier this year Monmouthshire County Council welcomed confirmation from Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, which maintains the bridge on behalf of the MoD, repairs would be carried out.

That followed complaints from local residents, councillors and MP Catherine Fookes who called for the 90 foot long bridge to be reopened.

A planning application has now been submitted to Monmouthshire County Council which states the intention is to lift the bridge from its abutments and place it in an adjoining field as repairs are carried out.

Work would include replacement of a timber deck, steelwork repairs and repainting, some masonry repairs and debris removed.

Some trees next to the bridge will either be removed or trimmed, with permission already obtained, while a timber fence above the southwest embankment would be reinstated and lockable swing gates will also be installed at each end of the bridge and signage renewed.

The bridge was granted listed status in March 2011 for its special historic interest as a “very rare example” of an Inglis bridge and the only one known to be still in public use.

Welsh historic buildings body Cadw described it as “complete and with very little subsequent alteration” and said it “represents an important stage in the design and development of temporary military bridging.”

It was built by Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers in 1931, as a link to the military camp at Vauxhall, and refurbished by the same regiment in 1998.

An interpretation panel was placed beside it by the Institute of Civil Engineers in 2008 to commemorate the centenary of the founding of the Territorial Army while the bridge was further refurbished in 2007, when it was reopened by The Duke of Gloucester.

It is a Mark II Inglis bridge named after Sir Charles Edward Inglis a civil engineer described as the greatest teacher of engineering of his time, and who has a building named in his honour at Cambridge University.

He came up with the idea for a lightweight, portable and reusable steel bridge while serving with the Royal Engineers during the first World War. His design remained in service with the British army until the higher-capacity Bailey bridge was introduced during the Second World War.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department is considering the plans.