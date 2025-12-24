Historic Welsh castle repairs approved

Richard Youle, Local democracy reporter

Overdue repairs to a 900-year-old castle in a “volatile frontier zone” that was destroyed, rebuilt, sacked and partially demolished have been given the go-ahead.

Carmarthen Castle has been a focal point of conquest and rebellion not to mention centuries of wear and tear.

Its remains, overlooking the River Towy, are a scheduled ancient monument and one of only three grade one-listed buildings in Carmarthenshire.

The county council, whose County Hall headquarters replaced a jail built within the castle’s perimeter, now has listed building consent to re-point and repair the old jail wall and police house, the north curtain wall and the forecourt. Work on the cottage garden will be determined once foliage is cleared.

The castle’s strategic value and historical importance since the early 12th Century are brought to life in a heritage impact assessment on behalf of the council.

The report by Nathan Goss Conservation said Carmarthen Castle was for many years the only royal castle in Wales.

“Its medieval history is the story of the kings of England and their almost continuous warfare with the Welsh Princes,” it said. “It is a story of conquest, of conflict, and the struggle between attack and defence. However, it is also a story of government and the challenges facing the administration of what was, for the Norman kings, a volatile frontier zone.”

The castle was the headquarters of Norman kings in South Wales, it said, and one of the most important castles in the country.

“It was the hub around which the medieval walled town of Carmarthen developed, and it still dominates the townscape today,” added the report. “After the Middle Ages the castle became ruinous but continued to be used as a gaol until the 1920s. The site returned to being an administrative centre with the demolition of the gaol in 1938 and the construction of County Hall in 1939-55, and in this sense the castle continues to flourish.”

What’s actually left of the castle is a stone motte, twin-towered gatehouse, corner tower, wall turret with sections of curtain wall, plus a motte wall with turrets, and paired buttresses.

“Overall, the castle is in reasonable condition, which is quite remarkable for its age and the poor material choice for repairs,” said the heritage report.

It said the repairs now approved should be considered as “maintenance that’s fallen behind schedule”, and added: “The work will help preserve the ruin, open up previously shut areas and make accessible this wonderful structure which is iconic within the town’s heritage.”

The castle is managed by Welsh Government heritage body Cadw, which was satisfied Carmarthenshire Council could determine the listed building consent application.

The council said interim scheduled ancient monument consent has been granted separately.

“Both consents include conditions that must be met before any works can commence, and these will likely form part of the contractors work package,” said a council spokeswoman.

“We are currently working to secure the necessary funding for the required works. Once this is confirmed, we will proceed with a procurement exercise. At this stage, we are unable to confirm a start date however we hope to have an update over the coming months.”