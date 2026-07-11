Historic Welsh castle set for major repairs

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Drainage improvements at a historic Welsh castle are expected to be completed in the next few months with roof repairs set to be finished next year.

A range of essential improvement works are taking place at Merthyr Tydfil’s Cyfarthfa Park and Castle, with funding coming from Cadw, Merthyr Tydfil Council, the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics funding, and The Cyfarthfa Foundation.

The council says the drainage improvement and roof repair projects are crucial in protecting the historic fabric of the building, addressing long-term maintenance requirements, and ensuring that Cyfarthfa Castle remains resilient for future generations.

A spokesperson for the council said: “By tackling these issues now, we are taking proactive steps to preserve this iconic landmark and reduce the risk of more significant deterioration in the future.”

Alongside these works, the council says the contractors have provided community opportunities and benefits including apprentices on site, school visits and engagement activities, attendance at a local construction careers fayre and mock interview day and other school, college and community site visits.

Whilst these works are ongoing Cyfarthfa Park and Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery remain open to the public, with the museum displaying the Celebration of Welsh Contemporary Painting 2026 exhibition until August 30.

Further funding from Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics funding has supported improvements in the wider Cyfarthfa Park estate as well.

Within Cyfarthfa Museum and Art Gallery this had included internal improvements to toilets, improvements to the reception area, shop and café, upgrades to the Wi-Fi and CCTV and a new audiovisual cinema display.

Within the park, the funding has led to improved signs and wayfinding across the Cyfarthfa Park grounds.

It has also contributed to a range of new and upgraded infrastructure such as picnic benches and bins.

The council says: “These improvements strengthen the visitor experience, improve accessibility, and ensure that the park continues to be a high-quality destination for local communities and visitors alike.

“Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council and the Cyfarthfa Foundation continue to explore a range of funding opportunities, including a recent submission to the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) Development Fund.

“While the project was not taken forward through this funding round, we remain confident in its future potential.

“The extensive work undertaken throughout the application process has

helped to strengthen and refine the long-term vision for Cyfarthfa Castle and Park, providing valuable insight and momentum for future funding opportunities and investment.

“Importantly, the momentum behind the wider regeneration and improvement programme remains strong.

“Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council will continue to work with The Cyfarthfa Foundation, partners, stakeholders and funding bodies to explore future opportunities that can help deliver the long-term ambitions for Cyfarthfa Castle and Park, as outlined in The Cyfarthfa Plan.

“The Council and the Foundation remain ambitious for Cyfarthfa and will continue to pursue opportunities to secure additional investment and build on the positive momentum already being achieved.

“We look forward to providing further updates as the current programme of works progresses and as future opportunities for investment and enhancement are developed.”