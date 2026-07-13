Historic Welsh chapel appeals for support to become music and arts hub

Nation.Cymru Staff

The owners of a restored historic Welsh chapel have launched a campaign to raise the final £250,000 needed to transform it into a music, arts and technology venue.

The Grade II-listed Bethesda Methodist Chapel (also known as Capel Bethel) in Llanwrtyd Wells dates back to the early 19th century, and was purchased in 2019 by local businessman Irfon Williams and musician Ian Matthews.

The tech entrepreneur and Kasabian drummer are transforming the chapel into a music venue, with restructuring works including installing a new roof and fixing windows approved in February 2023.

At the time, Irfon explained the intention to use the space to host both physical and virtual music events, through platforms like the metaverse, so that it can serve the community into the future.

He said: “We expect to host gigs there on a monthly basis initially; with our business model being both online and real life we don’t need lots of events, just high-quality ones.

“Our business model in the village is additive, we want to bring visitors that spend money in the existing local businesses. We will not be selling drinks or food at the chapel. The gigs will last 90 minutes and we will be hosting after parties in local pubs.”

Now, after investing £350,000 in restoring the building’s roof and exterior, as well as making it weatherproof, the pair say they need a final £250,000 to complete the interior and open the venue.

On 29 June, through a Chapel Wales Substack post, the owners shared: “We didn’t ask for help to start this idea. We put our money where our mouth is to prove it could be done.

“Now, we have one final, crucial step: transforming the empty interior into a cutting-edge, 21st-century cultural, live music, and AI hub. A place where world-class acoustics, live performance, digital streaming technology, and community collide.”

Noting that they want the chapel to remain in the community rather than belonging to a single investor, they shared their request for 500 “wealthy donors” to pledge £500 each.

Chapel Founders, as these donors will be known, will receive their name carved into the slate wall inside the chapel, an invitation to VIP opening weekend events, and a lifetime membership providing priority access to rickets for every future event.

There is also a cheaper tier for donors pledging £100, and a ‘Patron’ tier at £2500 which includes one-time private use of the chapel and a patron’s box for every headline event.

The owners continued: “Psychologically, it’s always easier to watch a project happen from the sidelines. But the most rewarding spaces are the ones we build together…

“Our official storefront is now live, and the counter is active. Only 500 founder slots will ever exist. Once they are claimed, the wall is locked forever.

“If the idea of helping us finish one of Wales’ most unusual and forward-thinking cultural spaces resonates with you, we’d love to welcome you.”

Currently 20 of the 500 founders spots have been claimed. To find out more, visit the Chapel Wales site here.