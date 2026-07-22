Historic Welsh church linked to 5th century saint set for repairs

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A rural church associated with the legend of a 5th century saint and a “petrifying miracle” warning off thieves looks set to undergo repairs.

Eglwys Sant Tyfrydog at Llandyfrydog, Ynys Môn, was recently vested to the Friends of Friendless Churches.

It has now requested that Anglesey County Council consider a full application for Listed Building Consent for upgrades to the church.

Plans say the primary objective of the Friends is to repair and maintain the historic church which remains consecrated.

On its website, the Friends describe the church’s “interesting” box pews and “vibrant” stained glass window.

It says the oldest parts of the present building date back to the turn of the 15th century, and that despite two separate 19th century restorations “St Tyfrydog’s retains much of its medieval fabric”.

It also recounts how “tradition states that the church was founded in the 5th century by St Tyfrydog”. They added: “This saint is often accredited with a quite literally petrifying miracle.

“The age-old tale goes that a man, often referred to as ‘Wil Llaw Flewog’ stole a bible and the communion silver from Llandyfrydog church and, as he was making his escape across the fields, with his stolen goods stuffed into a sack on his back, he was turned to stone by St Tyfrydog or, in alternate versions, a spirit or God himself.

“Today, the petrified thief still stands in the fields south of Llandyfrydog, a transmuted lichen-covered warning to thieves everywhere.”

The application has been lodged by Rachel Morley of Friends of Friendless Churches.

The plans say: “Although the FoFC does not seek to restore buildings in their care, they sometimes improve details, using traditional methods, where existing details are causing problems or damage.”

The application relates to repairs of the roof, gables, buttresses, windows, rainwater goods, lime mortar, reinstatement of historic features, and the installation of bird and insect protection mesh.

A heritage impact statement by Tim Ratcliffe Associates said: “The earliest part of the building is the two-bay nave, built c1400, with a 19th century porch on the south side and bell-cote on the west end.

“The single bay chancel seems to have been rebuilt in the late 15th/early 16th century and has a lean-to vestry on the north side, probably added when the church was restored in 1862 by Kennedy & Rogers.

“External walls are built of roughly coursed small-squared masonry with larger angle stones, and limestone dressings.

“Roof slopes are covered in thin slates with stone copings and shaped kneelers to gables; the nave has a weathered cross base on the east gable, the chancel has a broken stone cross finial, and the porch has a fleur-de-lys finial.

“Internally, the pointed chancel arch has two chamfered orders and is thought to date from c1400.

“The nave and chancel have exposed roof timbers of arched braced collared trusses with wall posts down to shaped corbels and the nave is furnished with low box pews.”

It also notes the building is set within a circular churchyard which includes a series of slate chest tombs, many in railed enclosures.

The proposals include stripping and relaying the roof slopes, re-using as many slates as possible, reinstating the lime plaster, with laths between the roofing battens refitting and embedding gable copings, reinstating the missing gable cross.

The plans also describe cracks in panes to leaded-light windows and two opening casements which are rusting and jammed.

“It is proposed to replace broken panes with figured glass to match,” the plans say, with opening casements to be eased and repainted.

It is also noted that the proposed work is part of a larger repair project, which includes repair or rectification of damage, fascia boards, drains, internal recessed cupboard, shelves, rotten pew platforms and vestry floor, box pews and pulpit steps and paint work.

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