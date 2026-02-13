Historic Welsh city centre building to become beauty clinic

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A historic city centre building will become a beauty clinic after plans received the go-ahead from the council.

Plans have been approved by Cardiff Council to turn the ground floor of a historic building into an “aesthetic clinic.”

An aesthetic clinic is a specialist medical facility that focuses on non-surgical cosmetic and anti-ageing treatments to amplify people’s physical appearance.

The site, 16 Windsor Place, is part of a grouping of Grade-II listed buildings that stretches from 11-24 Windsor Place.

Having Grade-II listed status means the building is of special or architectural interest and that efforts should be made to preserve it.

The site is located in both a conservation area and the central business area, the latter of which is characterised by a mix of commercial, office, and professional buildings.

The application, lodged by Gondal Enterprises Ltd, reads: “The development seeks to preserve the architectural and historic character of the listed building while contributing positively to the vitality and functionality of the city centre.”

No external works are proposed to the property to “remain sensitive to the historic character” of the building and the internal works will be “carefully designed to respect the building’s historic fabric.”

The internal works include setting up new partitions for the creation of five new rooms across the ground floor of the building.

Each room is set to have a basin.

There will be no removal of any of the existing historic partitions.

The officer’s report also outlines more changes such as the “removal of an existing kitchenette,” “reconfiguration of a doorway” and the removal of a door to the open-plan office area.

The report reads: “The works have been reviewed by the heritage officer who has no objection. It is considered that overall the historic fabric and integrity of the building, its setting, or any features of special architectural or historic interest which it possesses will be maintained and preserved by the proposed development.”