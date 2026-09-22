Historic Welsh name formally adopted by village after centuries of use

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A village has been given permission to formally adopt its historic Welsh name, which dates back hundreds of years.

Flintshire County Council has approved the official use of Pentre Moch as the primary Welsh name for Northop Hall.

The name, which translates as “Pig Village” or “Pig Holding”, refers to the pig farm around which the village developed and records show it was in common use from the 17th century.

Initial local opposition to the change was short-lived after evidence emerged of the name’s long historical association with the village.

As use of Welsh declined during the 19th century, Northop Hall later became known in Welsh by the literal translation “Neuadd Llaneurgain”.

However, Pentre Moch continued to be used locally and a recent consultation found support among residents for its formal recognition.

Moves will now be made to add the name to Ordnance Survey maps, Royal Mail records and the Land and Property Gazetteer.

Seconding a motion by Cllr Mared Eastwood to approve the adoption of Pentre Moch, Cllr Linda Thew said: “The Welsh Language Commission confirms the name Pentre Moch has been documented since the 17th century as the main village.

“Despite efforts by the establishment to eradicate the Welsh language in the 19th century, most notably by preventing pupils from using their mother tongue in schools and being forced to wear wooden boards around their necks with the inscription ‘Welsh Not’.

“Against all the odds, the name Pentre Moch has survived for hundreds of years, passed down from generation to generation to reflect our agricultural past, our ancient woodland where wild boar roamed and were depicted on our heraldic coats of arms.

“This decision will not affect those that wish to use the name Northop Hall. They can continue to use that name, but it will give the opportunity for those who wish to use a Welsh name to do so.”

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