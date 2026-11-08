Historic Welsh pub named country’s most loved local

Nation.Cymru Staff

A historic Welsh pub that has welcomed visitors for 400 years has been named the country’s most loved local, adding another accolade to its growing collection of awards.

The Golden Lion in the Pembrokeshire town of Newport took the ‘Most Loved Local Pub’ title at this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards, which celebrate independent businesses and local attractions across the UK.

The awards, which have been running since 2013, take nominations from members of the public for businesses in a range of categories covering food and drink, fitness and wellbeing, and leisure activities.

Shortlisted finalists go through to a public vote, with regional winners receiving a gold certificate, a gold window rosette, a website rosette, and access to networking events, among other prizes.

In the Most Loved Local Pub category for Wales, The Golden Lion beat nine other finalists to take the title, including the Black Boy Inn in Caernarfon and the Bunch of Grapes in Pontypridd.

First opening as a coach house in the 17th century, The Golden Lion is situated off the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and operates as a 13-room boutique hotel and restaurant as well as a bar.

The pub features beamed ceilings, polished floors, and an open log fire, offering local and national ales such as those from Bluestone Brewing Company, wines, and gins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Lion Hotel (@thegoldenlionhotel)

The Golden Lion serves classic pub food, fresh fish dishes and seasonal menus in its bar and restaurant. It also has a spacious, enclosed and heated garden, with dog-friendly areas throughout the hotel, including the pub.

The pub advertises “great food, comfortable rooms, a cosy bar and a warm welcome”, and reviewers have praised The Golden Lion’s traditional character and friendly atmosphere.

Writing in the Standard, Maggie John said the pub offered “everything wanted from a proper boozer”, describing it as “the finest pub for miles around”.

Nearby holiday cottage Peg-y-Don spotlighted the pub, saying it “definitely warrants its excellent reputation and we agree that spending time there is indeed living the good old days.”

As well as being named ‘Pub of the Week’ by multiple publications, The Golden Lion was named the best pub in Dyfed at the 2025 National Pub & Bar Awards.