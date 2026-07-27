Historic Welsh theatre launches major refurbishment

Nation.Cymru Staff

Theatregoers can expect a more comfortable experience as a major refurbishment is set to bring wider seating and improved accessibility to one of Wales oldest theatres.

As the Swansea Grand Theatre celebrates its 129th birthday on 26 July 2026, the venue has been posting regular updates on social media showing progress on recent renovations.

The “huge seating renovation” which is expected to be completed by September will focus on the stalls and upper circle, with “wider, comfier stalls seating with extra legroom”, and improved seating and new handrails in the circle.

Swansea Council shared that the current works will include the installation of a new cooling system “for the comfort of audiences and performers during warmer periods”.

The theatre, which has welcomed 84,000 audience members so far this year, also hopes to make renovations to the Grand Circle in 2028.

First opened on 26 July 1897, the theatre was purchased in 1979 by The City and County of Swansea following a “turbulent” period in which audience numbers dwindled and the theatre was turned into a cinema.

Four years of renovations then took place in the early 1980s at a cost of £6.5m, with a further £1m invested into 1999 to develop the theatre’s Arts Wing, as well as adding a restaurant and terrace.

The 2026 renovations follow a string of highly praised works staged at the Swansea Grand, including the Welsh National Theatre’s first production of Our Town starring Michael Sheen, and Grand Ambition’s Physical Education.

Looking ahead, the renovations will be completed in time for the Autumn/Winter programme, which includes Al Murray, Leo Sayer, the musical Operation Mincemeat, and the Snow White pantomime featuring Owain Wyn Evans, Rebecca Keatley and Suzanne Shaw.

Cllr Elliot King, Cabinet Member for Culture, Human Rights and Equalities said: “It’s been a fantastic year for Swansea Grand Theatre. From the critical acclaim surrounding Our Town and winning a Swansea Life Award for Aladdin, to investing in improvements for our audiences, there is so much to celebrate. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal patrons, partners and staff who continue to support the theatre.

“The theatre plays such an important role in delivering the council’s priorities, making Swansea a destination of choice for arts, culture and entertainment.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.