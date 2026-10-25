Historic Welsh tourist attraction set for auction with £199,000 guide price

Nation.Cymru Staff

A historic Welsh tourist attraction is set to go under the hammer next month, with an auction date and guide price finally confirmed amid uncertainty over the future of the much-loved landmark.

Tŷ Hyll, also known as the ‘Ugly House’, is located on the outskirts of Betws-y-Coed in Eryri National Park and operated as a tearoom, visitor attraction, demonstration site for conservation and gardening skills, and a honeybee centre.

In July 2026, the tearoom’s operator Jane took to Facebook to share the sad news that Cymdeithas Eryri had made the decision to put the property up for auction.

Jane explained that the society had rejected her offer to purchase Tŷ Hyll/Ugly House, writing: “This really upsets me as this will most probably take it away from being a tourist destination where everyone can visit.”

“The worst part of this is we will all be out of work,” the post continued. “Thank you to all our customers for your support it has been a pleasure to serve you all.”

The Old Ugly Tearoom has now moved to the nearby Cobden Hotel and reopened for business on Monday 5 October 2026.

Cymdeithas Eryri clarified that, though Tŷ Hyll had played “an integral part” in delivering its aims, “the Society’s trustees have decided that we need to re-direct our resources elsewhere”.

They added that, although they will have no control over what the new owner decides to do with the property, they hoped “very much” that the site will continue “in a spirit that acknowledges the years of effort put in by Cymdeithas Eryri staff”, and that any proceeds from the sale would be reinvested in the landscape, wildlife, and local community.

Although an auction was initially scheduled for August, Tŷ Hyll is now due to go under the hammer in an online auction on 25 November 2026, with a guide price of £199,000.

The auction includes the Grade II-listed property, with the kitchen and cafe premises, study area, cloakroom, education room, and store room, as well as 5.19 acres of land in Eryri National Park.

The house, which is constructed of boulders weighing up to three tonnes, is of unknown date and origin. Some believe it was built as a Tŷ Unnos (One Night House), while other theories suggest it was constructed as an attraction for Victorian tourists or as accommodation for labourers working on the nearby A5.

In 1928, the house became home to a family who operated it as a tearoom until 1961. It later served as an antique shop before being acquired by Cymdeithas Eryri in 1988 who used it as offices until 2010, when it reopened as a tearoom.

Tŷ Hyll was Grade II-listed on 11 October 1966 in recognition of its architectural interest and early association with tourism in north Wales.

Offered through Iwan M Williams Estate Agents and Town & Country Auctioneers, “the property enjoys an enviable setting surrounded by spectacular mountain scenery whilst benefiting from excellent accessibility to one of north Wales’ busiest tourist routes.”

The description also suggests purchasers may want to use the property for “tourism, hospitality, educational or commercial purposes, whilst retaining its significance as one of the area’s best-known landmarks”.

Although the listing describes the property as requiring only “minor upgrading and improvement”, it also warns that the existing drainage system needs replacing or substantial upgrading, with potential costs estimated at between £20,000 and £80,000.

Viewings by appointment for Tŷ Hyll can be organised through Iwan M Williams Estate Agents, and the auctioneers are accepting pre-auction offers.

The news has sparked disappointment among members of the public, with one commenter calling for Tŷ Hyll to be preserved as a Welsh heritage site rather than “auctioned off to the highest bidder”.

Another called it a “Crying shame to see the Ugly Cafe up for sale”, while a third added: “I hope the cafe gets to buy this beautiful property.”

To view the listing, visit the LandSale site here.

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