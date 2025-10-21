History Trails Passport Challenge returns to museums across Wales

The Welsh Museums Festival has announced the return of the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, inviting families and enthusiasts to discover the country’s rich heritage.

Thirty-four museums across Wales will participate in the challenge, running from the start of October Half Term (25 October) until the end of the Easter holidays.

The free challenge offers participants the chance to explore museums artefacts, from Egyptian mummies to Dylan Thomas’s writing shed. With plenty of ‘hwyl’ at every stop, the initiative encourages visitors to discover cultural treasures on their doorstep.

Prizes

Families can pick up a free passport from any participating museum or download it from the Festival webpage. After visiting a museum and receiving a stamp, participants simply fill in an online form with their details.

The challenge also offers families two opportunities to win prizes:

Visit ONE museum by the end of October half-term (2 November 2025) to enter a draw for a den-making kit, perfect for autumn adventures

Visit SIX museums by the end of the Easter holidays (12 April 2026) to enter a draw for a scooter.

The process can be repeated after collecting six stamps for a second prize entry.

Rachael Rogers, spokesperson for Museums Federation Cymru that hosts the Festival and arranges the challenge, said: “The Welsh Museums Festival showcases the amazing work done by museums across Wales. Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space, which is more important than ever.

“So, if you’ve already started to scratch your head about what you might do during half term, then we have the answer.”

The challenge runs from 25 October 2025 until 12 April 2026, providing ample time for families to explore different corners of Wales and discover something new at every stop.

Participating museums

South Wales

Porthcawl Museum, The Old Police Station, 36 John St, Porthcawl CF36 3DT Cowbridge & District Museum, Town Hall Square, Cowbridge, CF71 7DD Rhondda Heritage Park, CF37 2NP Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Cyfarthfa Park, Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 8RE Pontypridd Museum, CF37 4PE Nantgarw China Works Museum, Cardiff, CF15 7TB St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff, CF56XB National Museum Cardiff, CF10 3NP Newport Museum and Art Gallery, John Frost Square, Newport, NP20 1PA Torfaen Museum, Pontypool, NP4 6JH Abertillery and District Museum, Market Street, Abertillery, NP13 1AH Abergavenny Museum, NP7 5EE Shire Hall Museum, Monmouth, NP25 3DY Chepstow Museum, NP16 5EZ

North Wales

Oriel Môn, Rhosmeirch, Llangefni, LL77 7TQ Brambell Natural History Museum, Bangor, LL572DG (Limited Opening) Penmaenmawr Museum, LL34 6UU Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, Pwllheli, LL53 7TT Porthmadog Maritime Museum, LL49 9LU Llandudno Museum and Gallery, Llandudno LL30 2DD Llŷn Maritime Museum, Nefyn, Gwynedd, LL53 6LB Storiel, Ffordd Gwynedd, Bangor LL57 1DT

Mid and West Wales

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, SA72 6WS Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, SA70 7BP Dylan Thomas Boathouse, Laugharne, SA33 4SY Carmarthenshire Museum, Abergwili, SA31 2JG Parc Howard Museum, Llanelli, SA15 3LJP Swansea Museum, Maritime Quarter, Swansea, SA1 1SN Dylan Thomas Birthplace, Swansea, SA2 0RA Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea, SA1 5DZ Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea, SA1 1RR National Waterfront Museum, Swansea, SA1 3RD Y Gaer Museum, Brecon, LD3 7DW Radnorshire Museum, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5DL