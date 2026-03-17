Hit HBO drama flies into north Wales for third season

Avid viewers of House of the Dragon may, once again, recognise key Welsh locations when the new series reaches screens later this year, after HBO spent June and July filming at several locations across Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd.

Filming locations included Beaumaris Pier on Anglesey, Craig Yr Undeb (Union Rock) in Gwynedd and Ffynon Llugwy, a stunning lake in Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park.

The second and third seasons of the drama received Production Funding from Creative Wales, with £674,600 provided for season three, the investment is expected to generate £6.7 million for the Welsh economy.

Behind the camera, 12 trainees were offered paid placements at entry level, working in roles such as Costume, Set Decoration and Props, Camera, and Sound.

A further five were given upskilling roles, and the First Break shadowing scheme led by Sgil Cymru and Crew HQ gave six people the chance to work across different departments.

Alongside training, the team on the ground also offered a Welsh language lesson for all crew members to learn basic phrases and held a Location Marshals bootcamp where local people signed up for future work.

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Creative said: “This production brings the beauty of North Wales to screens worldwide and further strengthens Wales’s reputation as a leading filming destination.

“Our investment supports local jobs, skills and training while delivering significant economic benefits for the region. We’re grateful to HBO for the opportunities created for people in North Wales, particularly those starting careers in TV and film.”

Kevin De La Noy, Executive Producer on House of the Dragon, said: “House of the Dragon Cast and Crew were delighted to return to Wales, to a landscape and locale that adds such visual power and vibrant dimension to the storytelling.”

House of the Dragon season 3 will be available to watch on HBO Max in the UK & Ireland from June. Watch the season three trailer on YouTube.