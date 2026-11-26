Nation.Cymru staff

HIV testing in Wales reached a five-year high in 2025. The number of people diagnosed late also reached a five-year high, with 42 late diagnoses among the 68 cases Public Health Wales could assess.

Public Health Wales recorded 42 late diagnoses among the 68 people whose immune cell counts were available, up from 35 out of 67 the previous year. Both the number and proportion of late diagnoses were the highest in the five years covered by its annual report.

The report classified a diagnosis as late if a blood test within 91 days of diagnosis showed a low count of CD4 cells, which help the body fight infection, and there was no evidence that the person had recently acquired HIV.

“Late diagnoses suggest potential missed opportunities for testing and have implications for health outcomes,” the report said.

Across Wales, 82 residents were newly diagnosed with HIV, up from 79 in 2024. The rate of new diagnoses rose from 2.5 to 2.6 per 100,000 people. A further 33 people had already been diagnosed outside the UK before continuing their care in Wales. The two groups together accounted for 115 diagnoses recorded in the report, down from 138 the previous year.

A total of 132,449 people were tested in 2025, up 4.3% on the previous year. The figures cover testing through sexual health clinics, primary and hospital care, and the home Test and Post service. Around 17% used the postal service, its smallest share of testing since it was introduced in 2021. People aged 25 to 34 made up about a third of those tested.

Wales exceeded two of the three UNAIDS targets for HIV diagnosis and treatment. Some 2,522 people, or 99% of those receiving HIV care, were on antiretroviral treatment. Among people on treatment whose viral load was recorded, 97% had achieved viral suppression. The target for both measures is 95%. The third target is for 95% of people living with HIV to know their status.

Antiretroviral treatment reduces the amount of HIV in the blood. People who maintain an undetectable viral load through treatment cannot pass HIV on through sex.

PrEP

At least 6,391 people have been prescribed PrEP, a medication that reduces the risk of acquiring HIV, through sexual health clinics in Wales since 2021. The number prescribed it rose by about 17% between 2021 and 2024. The report cautioned that underreporting by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board affected the 2025 figures.

The report said 98% of PrEP recipients were male. Men accounted for 65% of new HIV diagnoses in 2025. The report pointed to “a need to improve awareness and uptake of PrEP in females at risk of infection in Wales”.

Free and confidential HIV advice, testing and support are available through NHS Wales.