Holiday cottages at beauty spot to become permanent homes

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to allow 1970s-approved holiday lets near a beauty spot to become permanent homes, as no condition preventing that change was imposed, has now been approved.

In a certificate of lawfulness application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Mark Rees, through agent Preseli Planning Ltd, sought permission for a change of use of two short-term holiday lets, Lake and Swallows, at Ivy Court Holiday Cottages, Llys Y Fran, to permanent/sole residence dwellings.

An application for a certificate of lawfulness is normally used to allow an applicant to keep a development if they can provide proof of use over a prolonged period.

A supporting statement said: “The application properties consist of a pair of semi-detached units, used as holiday accommodation. There are no planning conditions limiting occupation and therefore it is contended that the use of the dwellings as permanent units of accommodation would be lawful.”

It said two planning permissions dating back to the late 1970s relate to the site; conversion of existing outbuildings to pottery and showroom, guest wing and four cottages, and holiday cottages and pottery showroom.

It added: “Both planning permissions included other elements of work throughout the site, some of which does not appear to have been implemented, including the conversion and alteration of the adjoining single storey element and the conversion of Lake and Swallows, largely as they currently exist.

“Importantly, neither of the planning permissions discussed above include conditions limiting the occupation of the dwellings to holiday unist and no other planning permissions relating to the properties have come to light.”

It concluded: “Based on the evidence available, it appears that the accommodation has lawfully used for short term holiday use, use class C6, and that there is no limitation as to how the properties can be used. As such it would appear that changing from Use Class C6 to Use Class C3 would also be lawful.”

An officer report recommending approval said: “Planning permission was granted in 1978 for the conversion of outbuildings within the site complex for use as holiday cottages. The outbuildings subject of this application have been converted and are in use as holiday lets which is evidenced by the supporting planning statement and through a search of the business website.”

It added: “The building subject of this application was granted planning permission for use a holiday accommodation and no conditions were imposed to restrict the use. As such, planning permission for use of the two cottages as full-time residential use would not require a further planning application.”

A certificate of lawfulness for the change of use was issued by planners.