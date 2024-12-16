Holiday home built without planning permission sparks anger over ‘disrespect

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

An outbuilding which was converted into a holiday unit without permission has sparked anger over “disrespect” for the planning process.

The comments came as Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee turned down a bid for retrospective planning permission on a development at Penisarwaun near Caernarfon.

The building, which included a window described as “massive” and “horrendous”, had prompted a swathe of objections.

But planning officers had recommended approval for its use as holiday accommodation.

Some councillors had expressed frustration, saying they felt to approve was sending out the “wrong message”.

‘Harmful’

The application prompted objections from the local community council over a “harmful effect on a small, quiet area of rural Wales”.

A “large number” of letters from locals had raised issues including claims the development negatively affected the residential area, was intrusive on neighbours, caused a loss of privacy and had destroyed the area’s character.

There were also concerns over access, traffic, litter and noise.

The planning officers had argued that they believed the development “was not an excessively large holiday let” and did not lead to the loss of permanent housing stock.

Planning officer Keira Sweenie said it was considered “to meet the requirements of policy” and noted that completing development work ahead of receiving planning permission “was not a valid reason to refuse”.

The matter had come before planners in January, when the applicant had “been given an opportunity” to reduce overlooking.

Concerns

They had also been asked “a number of times” for documents detailing the operating rules of the holiday unit – to reduce neighbour concerns – “but no information was submitted”.

While acknowledging local concerns that there had been no changes to the application, it was still recommended for approval, she said.

Local member Elwyn Jones said the development had taken place “without any kind of planning application and affected several nearby properties”.

He said: “The message here is, if you are uncertain, then do it anyway, don’t respond, and everything will go through in the end.

“That is what I see from this.

“I saw the original building, and this is certainly not at the original height – there is no way to prove that now because the development has been completed.

“I can’t imagine, should a usual application have come in with this, due to its location and the building, I’m almost certain it would have been refused.”

Proposing refusal, Cllr Gruff Williams said: “When it came up last time, we didn’t ask for a pair of curtains, we asked for them to block off windows to avoid overlooking – the developer does not care about our decisions.”

Cllr Louise Hughes said she was “seriously not happy” adding the developer “just went ahead anyway disregarding the planning process”.

Integrity

She added: “He also ignored concerns of local people living next door. I was at the site visit and quite frankly that window is absolutely enormous, and out of character. What sort of message doe this send out? ‘Don’t worry because the planning committee will pass it anyway’.

“Yes, OK, I suppose it is within planning policy but it’s the integrity of this decision, he’s not made any movement to sort out the problems.

“I am not happy, it is a lack of respect for planning process and the planning committee.”

Cllr Gareth Jones agreed, saying: “I visited the site. That large window is horrendous.

“I don’t know how it can be approved. It is massive. It does have a significant impact on amenities, it is obtrusive.”

Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths felt the road was “narrow” and the large window did “not fit in” and caused “overlooking”.

Cllr Hughes added: “It might be within the rules but is it morally right?

“He has shown a lack of respect for every aspect of the planning application.

“It sends a message out there [to] do what you want, stake your claim, build what you like, let’s have a drive-in McDonald’s while you are at it.”

Cllr Gruff Williams proposed refusal, due to overlooking and impact on amenities of residents, seconded by Cllr Louise Hughes.

The vote found five in favour of refusing, to four against.

