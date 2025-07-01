Holiday home owners urged to help design new registration service

Providers of visitor accommodation are being encouraged to take part in a survey to help shape a new national registration service for Wales.

The Welsh Revenue Authority is seeking views on what they want and need in preparation for a new Visitor Accommodation Bill being passed by the Senedd this summer.

If it is passed into law, it will become a requirement for all visitor accommodation in Wales to be registered, whether it is a camping pitch, caravan, holiday lodge, Airbnb or a hotel.

The register will then be used by county councils, like Powys, if they choose to introduce a visitor tax or levy.

Crucial stage

The Senedd will vote on a crucial stage of this legislation on Tuesday (July 1).

The Bill will see councils given the choice to introduce an additional charge on overnight stays in their area.

Local authorities would then be free to decide how they spend the proceeds.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said: “We know there are many providers of tourism accommodation in Powys that will be affected if this new law is passed, as expected, by the Senedd.

“This is your chance to help shape how a national registration service would work, if you are one of them, so I would urge you to take it.”

Details

The 13-question survey can be found on the Welsh Government’s website here.

Or through the Have Your Say Powys site here.

The consultation closes on Friday 18 July.

