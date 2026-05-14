Holiday hotspot to launch tourist tax consultation

Nation.Cymru staff

A popular Welsh holiday destination is to ask residents, businesses and visitors for their views on introducing a tourist tax for overnight stays.

Isle of Anglesey County Council has agreed to launch a public consultation on the possibility of introducing a visitor levy following new legislation passed by the Welsh Government.

The legislation gives councils the option to introduce a charge on overnight accommodation, although any decision on whether to adopt the scheme would be made locally.

The authority said no final decision had been taken and that the consultation would be used to gather evidence on public opinion, economic impacts and possible concerns before councillors consider any future move.

Where introduced elsewhere, visitor levies typically involve a small additional charge added to overnight accommodation bills.

Under Welsh law, any revenue generated would have to be reinvested into tourism, local infrastructure and destination management projects.

A report presented to councillors highlighted possible benefits including additional funding to maintain facilities such as footpaths, public toilets and car parks.

The council also said the levy could help support more sustainable tourism and create opportunities to invest in cultural projects and the Welsh language.

However, the report also acknowledged concerns over the possible impact on tourism businesses, particularly smaller accommodation providers, as well as uncertainty about how visitors might respond to additional costs.

Gary Pritchard, the council leader and portfolio holder for economic development, said tourism played a major role in the island’s economy but also created pressures for local communities.

He said: “Tourism is an integral part of our economy and identity, but we also know it brings challenges that are felt very differently across our communities and seasons.

“This consultation is about listening carefully to those views – particularly from local businesses, residents and the communities most affected by visitor pressures – before any conclusions are drawn.”

He added: “No decisions have been made, and the purpose of consulting is to ensure that any future approach, if one is taken at all, is based on local evidence, local priorities and informed discussions.”

Christian Branch, Anglesey’s head of regulation and economic development, said the authority needed a clearer understanding of both the opportunities and risks before making any decision.

‘Risks’

He said: “From an economic development perspective, it’s important that we fully understand both the potential opportunities and the risks for the island before any decisions are taken.

“The evidence on visitor levies shows that impacts can vary significantly depending on local context, visitor behaviour and how any revenue is used.

“This consultation will help us test that evidence against Anglesey’s specific economy, business landscape and seasonal tourism patterns, and ensure that a wide range of voices are reflected in the analysis.”

Details of the consultation, including how people can take part, are expected to be published shortly.