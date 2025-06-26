Holiday let approved despite noise and drinking fears

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to convert a Grade-II listed former Roman Catholic church into a ten-bedroom holiday let were approved by a council’s planning committee – despite fears of outside drinking and noise.

The application, submitted by Simon and David Salzman, sought permission from Conwy Council for the change of use of the former Our Lady of the Rosary Church on Conwy Old Road, Penmaenmawr, into short-term holiday accommodation.

The application was originally deferred in the spring after Conwy’s highways department asked for more time to consider parking provision, but they raised no concerns.

Traffic

Councillors and residents feared an increase in traffic, especially as the former church was near a school.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Anne McCaffrey opposed the application.

“Most residents locally don’t favour this usage, nor does Penmaenmawr Town Council,” she said.

Cllr McCaffrey questioned whether the holiday let would function more like a hostel or a large house of multiple occupation, raising concerns about the development’s features.

“The features – communal kitchens, gyms, games room, a bar, a cinema – are more typical of a large hostel or shared accommodation for groups rather than traditional family holiday lets.”

She also warned that nearby Pen y Cae woods could be used for “barbecues and outside drinking” if the scheme went ahead, creating risks of noise and fire.

Ease concerns

Speaking in favour of the application, agent Sean Roberts tried to ease concerns.

“It is noted that there have been concerns locally relating to the proposed use of the site. In this case the main concerns relate to residential noise issues and highways impact,” he said.

“The application has been supported by a noise management scheme, which explains how the property will be managed and how noise impacts would be mitigated.

“The property is to be marketed and geared towards multi-generational family trips, retreats, hiking groups, walking groups, and family birthdays.”

He added: “The property will not be made available for instant booking on any platform.

“Like other properties the applicant manages, bookings would have to be requested, and the applicant would be able to adequately vet all bookings.

“Guests would be required to confirm and agree to house rules as well as pay a damage security deposit in advance of this day.

“Furthermore, the property will have a local housekeeper/manager who will attend to the property quickly should any situation arise.”

Reconfiguration

The development will include internal reconfiguration to create new living space, insulation, the replacement of the existing lean-to extension, and repairs to windows and doors.

Cllr Alan Hunter pointed out that any development or renovation work would result in an increase in traffic and proposed the committee approve the application with the condition of a construction management plan.

Other councillors said apartments would result in even more traffic, adding the building badly needed renovation before the condition worsened.

The committee voted in favour of backing officers’ recommendations to approve the application by ten votes to one, with two abstentions.

