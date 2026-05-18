Holiday let plans get the green light despite officer refusal

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to allow a rural garage to become a holiday let have been given the go-ahead against an officer recommendation of refusal.

At the May 13 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse an application by Mr Morrissey and Miss Thomas, through agent Castle Arch. Designs Ltd for the conversion and extension of a detached double domestic garage to a single unit of holiday accommodation at Ffynnon Lefrith Fach, a mile from the village of Plwmp.

An officer report for members said it was recommended for refusal on the basis it would not be located in a sustainable location and would encourage car-borne transport, contrary to policy, and that the building is not big enough to accommodate the proposed new use, adding: “The development could only be accommodated by undertaking major external and internal alterations. The proposal would also cause significant visual intrusion in this area of countryside.”

The application had been referred to committee rather than being decided by officers at the request of local member Cllr Gareth Llloyd, for “a balanced discussion on the proposal” on the basis information provided by the applicants “goes above and beyond to explain their thought process/actions/ business plan as to why they feel this individual application in this location is exactly what is wanted by tourists and thus will make this business sustainable”.

His call added: “The location is the reason it is more sustainable than other possible sites and not ‘unsustainable’ boosting the economy, supporting businesses and enabling employment is one of the Authority’s main Corporate Strategies.

“Tourism is one of the main industries in Ceredigion and small scale independent letting businesses, like the one proposed here are the backbone to this. The reason they are successful is their peaceful and quiet countryside location, coastal settings, footpaths/bridleways, local shops/pubs/restaurants.

“All of the things listed here are within easy access to the proposed location (20- 30 minutes’ walk or 5-10 minute car journey), distances that are all relatively close in a rural authority like Ceredigion.”

Speaking at the meeting, Miss Thomas said the scheme was “a balanced low-impact sustainable proposal that supports local tourism”.

Cllr Lloyd said there were material considerations for going against policy: “If we don’t get new business in rural areas we won’t have communities to sustain; tourism is one of the biggest industries in our county, we should be supporting it.

“I think we should be supporting people to start a business and supporting the economy of Ceredigion.”

Cllr Maldwyn Lewis moving gong against officer recommendation in approving the scheme, saying: “The rural economy does rely a lot on tourism.”

Members approved the scheme despite the officer recommendation of approval.