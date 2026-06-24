Holiday let proposed for Grade II listed outbuilding

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

New holiday accommodation is planned for a Grade II Listed outbuilding at a once-derelict country estate.

Mr L. Rumney of the Godfrey Group has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to convert a redundant “bothy” at Pool Park at Bryn Moel, near Ruthin.

The Godfrey Group is in the process of redeveloping the estate, including the manor house and the gardens, to its former glory for leisure and hospitality. Pool Park is a former “asylum” in the hamlet of Efenechtyd, with buildings and grounds dating back to the early 1800s.

The 30-acre plot was the site of a substantial hall and farm but became dilapidated. But a manor house dating back to 1824 – along with a coaching house, neighbouring boiler block, and lodge house – remain on site.

Now the Godfrey Group has applied to convert a “redundant bothy and potting shed store” into residential holiday accommodation. A separate planning application was submitted to the council asking for listed consent, as the structure is a Grade II Listed building.

The building is listed due to “its special interest as a good and well-preserved sequence of kitchen garden walls, relating to, and contemporary with, the 1820s rebuilding works at Pool Park”.

The works include the installation of rooflights, the replacement of rotten windows with double glazed casements, new windows and door to the rear south wall, and replacement doors.

Limecrete substrate will also be added to the ground floor. The plans will likely be debated at a future Denbighshire County Council planning committee meeting at Ruthin County Hall.