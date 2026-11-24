Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A holiday park has secured a partial victory in its bid to legalise nearly 100 caravan and camping pitches, after planners agreed to recognise some of the site’s long-established use but rejected the rest.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) planners issued a split decision over the scheme to legitimise more than 90 permanent and touring caravan pitches at a holiday park near Crickhowell.

In May, Sarah and Martyn Farr lodged a new Certificate of Lawful Use of Development application with BBNPA for land being used for 31 permanent pitches, plus 67 touring pitches at Cwmdu Caravan and Camping Site.

The holiday park is four miles to the north of Crickhowell, just off the A479 road.

This application follows a previous submission, which was rejected by BBNPA planners back in January. That application was for 68 touring and 31 permanent pitches, but was rejected because not enough detail had been submitted to support it.

The fresh application included a statement supporting it by planning agent Naomi Law of Barry Tomlinson Architectural Services Ltd.

Ms Law said: “Caravan and camping use on the site dates back to the 1960s, and the original site licence was granted by Brecknock Borough Council in 1978.

“The local authority succeeding the borough council, Powys County Council, continued to inspect the site periodically, and always deemed it satisfactory, but they did not request an update to the site licence until recently.

“It is considered that use of the site for 31 permanent caravan pitches and 67 touring camping pitches is immune from enforcement action because it has been in place in excess of 10 years without complaint.”

Ms Law continued: “This application seeks to formally legalise the numbers of pitches on the site in order to allow the caravan site licence to be updated.

“Other evidence to support the claim consists of campsite records for the previous 10 years, including lists of seasonal customers, wardens’ pitches, and booking reports for touring pitches and glamping pitches.”

The evidence included booking reports that detailed the visitors who occupied touring and permanent caravan pitches during the last 10 years.

Planning officer Lisa Williams agreed that the evidence submitted proved that 67 touring pitches had been there for 10 years or more.

But on the 31 permanent pitches, Ms Williams said that the information submitted “does not show” that 31 had been “achieved for the necessary period to grant a certificate for this”.

Ms Williams said: “The evidence submitted in support of this certificate demonstrates that the site has been used as a touring caravan and campsite with 27 touring caravans and 67 touring camping sites on site occupied from Maundy Thursday (the day before Good Friday) to October 31.

“And for the construction of two permanent log pods and two permanent shepherd huts occupied as holiday accommodation from Maundy Thursday to October 31 in any year.”

She agreed that a “revised” licence be granted.