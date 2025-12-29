Hollywood actor joins hundreds of sausage dogs at charity beach walk

Amelia Jones

A Hollywood actor turned heads at a popular charity sausage dog walk around the coastline this weekend.

The annual event in Porthcawl attracted dachshunds of all shapes and sizes, with dogs dressed in colourful outfits and owners travelling from across Wales to take part.

While the day was firmly focused on the dogs, walkers couldn’t help but notice that Pontypool-born actor Luke Evans had quietly joined the pack alongside his cream-coloured dachshund, Lala.

The Hollywood star appeared relaxed as he took part in the walk, landing in with fellow dog walkers as they made their way along the seaside route.

Evans, best known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast and television series The Alienist, later shared his experience on social media. Posting a video of the walk.

He wrote: “Hundreds of dachshunds on the beach today in Porthcawl. It was the 10th anniversary of a walk, so happy we got to take @lalablackboop.”

The clip quickly drew attention from fans delighted to see the actor back in Wales and enjoying a community event.

Watch the reel here

The walk marked the 10th anniversary of Porthcawl’s first-ever sausage dog gathering and raised more than £700 for disabled daschunds.

Organisers said the milestone event reflected how the walk has grown in popularity over the last decade, becoming a firm fixture in the town’s festive calendar.

Funds raised from the walk will go to Dedicated to Dachshunds, a charity that supports owners of dachshunds affected by intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) – a common and serious spinal condition that can cause pain, paralysis and require costly treatment.

The charity helps provide financial assistance, advice and ongoing support for affected dogs.

Sunday’s walk began at 2pm, with participants gathering at Coney Beach before setting off along the coastline.

Regular attendees said this year’s walk was one of the biggest turnouts to date, with anniversary milestone and charitable cause helping to drive string participation and lively atmosphere throughout the afternoon.

If you’re considering owning a dachshund and joining next year’s walk, you can find these breeds and more at rescue centres across the UK.