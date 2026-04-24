Hollywood stars learn romantic Welsh phrase in new interview

A Welsh journalist has taught two Hollywood stars a romantic phrase in Cymraeg as the pair promote their newest rom-com.

Mared Parry sat down with Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page following the release of You, Me & Tuscany, a romantic comedy from director Will Packer.

The film, released on 10 April 2026, follows aspiring chef Anna (Bailey) who, after falling on hard times, sets off to Italy to stay at an acquaintance’s villa, and meets that acquaintance’s very handsome cousin, Michael (Page).

Halle Bailey is a member of R&B duo Chloe x Halle and appeared as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid 2023 remake. Regé-Jean Page is a Zimbabwean actor best known for playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

After reports that the pair learned some Italian for their roles, Mared set out to add Welsh to their repertoire in the interview.

In the caption of the clip posted to her Instagram on Wednesday 22 April, Mared wrote: “Teaching Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page some Cymraeg was not on my bingo card (or cue cards!) for 2026, but we somehow ended up going there.”

Mared, who previously worked at Cosmopolitan UK before becoming editorial content lead for Betches, is originally from north Wales and now lives in London.

In the video shared to her 30k Instagram followers, Mared promises the teach the actors a ‘fun’ phrase as she is a Welsh speaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mared Parry 🏹 (@maredparry)

“Oh awesome!” Halle says while Regé-Jean is very excited due to the language’s “rolling Rs”.

“What shall I teach you?” Mared wonders, before settling on ‘werth a byd’, which she explains to the actors means ‘worth the world’, “like you’re saying to someone you love.”

Imitating Mared, both Halle and Regé-Jean try the phrase. “Are we even close?” he asks before Mared reassures them that “it was perfect!”

“I can hear the Welsh now,” Regé-Jean adds, referring to Mared’s accent, as Halle smiles. “I hadn’t heard it before.”

Viewers were impressed with the actors’ efforts, with one writing: “Halle Bailey going gog wasn’t on my bingo card.”

A fan of Regé-Jean commented “Wow Regé and Halle can pull off some Welsh!” while Welsh speakers praised Mared for “Newid y byd un celeb ar y tro!”

More clips from the interview are available on Mared’s Instagram

You, Me & Tuscany is in cinemas across the UK now.