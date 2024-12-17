Holyhead ferry port to remain closed until January

Holyhead ferry port is to remain closed until January 15 at the earliest, it has been confirmed.

All ferry services between Holyhead and Dublin are cancelled for the next few weeks.

The closure of the port and ferry services will likely result in Christmas parcels travelling to and from Ireland being delayed until after the festive season.

It will also leave thousands of people who were planning to travel through the port to Ireland for Christmas having to scramble for alternative transport.

Terminal 3

The ferry company Stena Line, which owns the Port of Holyhead, said that on December 6, during Storm Darragh, there were two incidents at the berth at Terminal 3.

It said that this resulted in part of the structure collapsing and rendering it unusable.

It said that the damage is still being assessed and that it has taken the decision to keep the ferry berths closed until January 15 to “provide certainty” for passengers, freight customers and ferry operators.

It said that this was to allow people to make alternative arrangements ahead of the busiest time of the year.

Alternative travel arrangements

In a statement, a spokesman for Stena Line said: “Stena Line has been working hard to provide alternative travel arrangements for customers during the busy festive period.

“Stena Line is offering sailings for passengers and freight from Dublin to ports in Birkenhead and Fishguard.

“In addition, a new freight route from Dublin to Heysham has been added to assist continuity of trade flows.

“The company has also added additional sailings on the Belfast – Cairnryan route this weekend. Currently there is limited availability on the Belfast – Liverpool and Rosslare – Fishguard routes.

“Stena Line would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure customers that the company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the effects of the closure on passenger and freight traffic.

“Customers are currently being contacted and affected passengers are advised to amend their booking online free of charge or through the Contact Centre on 0344 770 7070 (UK)/ + 353 1 907 5555 (ROI).”

Seriousness

Irish premier Simon Harris said on Monday the “seriousness” of the damage was becoming “more apparent as the days go by”.

“I think it’s highly unlikely now that we will see Holyhead port functioning in any real way this side of Christmas,” he said.

“And of course, that is a serious concern to both people who’ve bought goods and presents and gifts that they’re hoping will arrive, and also people that are understandably trying to get home for the Christmas period.

Ireland’s Department of Transport announced that it would ease rules around haulier hours until December 27, allowing drivers to do more hours and take fewer breaks.

