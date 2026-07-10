Holyhead man jailed for child abuse image and drugs offences

A Holyhead man has been jailed after admitting child abuse image offences, offering to supply cocaine to a child and growing cannabis at his home.

Joshua Krumstets, 37, of Porthdafarch Road, Holyhead, was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to growing cannabis, offering to supply cocaine to a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered Krumstets to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the next 10 years.

North Wales Police said officers examining Krumstets’ digital devices found disturbing images and videos of young children.

Detective Constable Sarah Jones said: “Krumstets viewed and possessed some disturbing images and videos of young children on his devices.

“He offered to supply a child with drugs and has been caught twice now with a cannabis grow at his property, and I welcome the court’s sentence.”

Krumstets admitted offences under the Protection of Children Act 1978 relating to the making of indecent photographs of children, as well as offences of growing cannabis and offering to supply a Class A drug.