‘Holyhead to Hull’ Olympic plan gets support from north Wales business leaders

Business leaders in north Wales are backing calls for the region to play a part in hosting the 2040 Olympic Games.

According to the Wrexham Business Professional group, the move could deliver a huge economic and sporting boost to the area.

They were responding to a call to arms from Ken Skates MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, who said the region joining northern England to stage the Games “from Holyhead to Hull” would generate lasting benefits.

He told the meeting at Maesgwyn Hall in Wrexham that hosting events would focus efforts to ensure that a massive transformation of the public transport network was completed on time.

Mr Skates said: “Whether it is football at The Racecourse, whether it is archery in Chirk Castle, whether it is sailing at Holyhead, we would have to have key components of transport delivered by 2040.

“It gives us that focal point in the horizon to complete all of the ambitious work that we have to undertake on the transport front.”

The planned transport improvements include more rail services between Wrexham and Chester and on the North Wales main line, and the development of a metro programme between Wrexham and Liverpool city centre.

Other projects involved the opening of a railway station to serve Deeside Industrial Estate and improved bus services in the region.

Mr Skates said governments, metro mayors and local authorities working in partnership was crucial to the ambition to bring the Olympics to the region.

He said: “Partnership is not just about Welsh Government and UK Government; it is also about local government and with metro mayors across the border.

“So discussions have been taking place, we have been in discussion about hosting the 2040 Olympic Games.

“It will be a northern bid, a Great Northern bid, stretching from Holyhead up to Hull.

“We are engaging with UK Government and with metro mayors across the north to host the Olympic Games, not because we want a big party around sport, but because it gives us a focal point to work to, it gives us another chapter to develop stories for, and to develop the economy for, to develop our communities for.

“It is about ensuring we drive the economy, it is about ensuring that we have something to aim for, something to work for collectively and also ensures it is something we can work towards which crosses the electoral cycles.”

Mr Skates said the timing of the opportunity would go hand-in-hand with other key developments aimed at bringing prosperity to North Wales such as the £100m Wrexham Gateway project and the city’s bid to be named City of Culture in 2029.

He added that sealing a role in the 2040 Olympics would also complement the continuing global interest in the rise of Wrexham AFC and the redevelopment of its famous Racecourse ground.

Mr Skates said: “Sport is incredibly important in defining a place and it’s not just about Wrexham AFC, however successful they are.

“I do think the stars have aligned pretty well.

“We have all of these developments taking place, global attention, largely because of the football club.

“We are going to be competing for City of Culture in 2029 and my understanding is Wrexham is going to be the only city in Wales to be bidding for it which means the Welsh Government and all of the councils will get behind Wrexham as well as partners just across the border.

“If we get that, that gives us something in the near future to work to, to develop towards, and it just so happens that the Wrexham Gateway project will be largely completed at that time that we could be hosting the City of Culture.

“It is all about legacy, it’s about what comes next.”

Mr Skates said the support of businesses and educational and sporting organisations was vital to the Olympic ambitions.

He said: “I would urge businesses to be supportive of the Olympic bid, I would ask them to engage with equivalent trade organisations and business groups across the north.

“A business-backed bid from right across the north would be brilliant. Hosting Olympic events here would help promote Wales on the world stage.

“It would boost tourism, improve infrastructure and bring business investment.It would also mean we would see a lot of sports facilities upgraded across the north.

“It is entirely possible that youngsters at school in Wales right now are going to be Olympians and to have an Olympic Games on the horizon could inspire them just that little bit more.”

Ian Edwards, from Wrexham Business Professionals, spoke enthusiastically in support of the Olympic bid.

He said: “Business across North Wales can see the enormous potential of being part of the Great Northern Olympic bid.

“The prospect of hosting events in places like Wrexham, Chirk and Holyhead would shine a spotlight on our region whilst accelerating investment in transport, tourism and sporting facilities, unlocking economic growth.”

Fellow member Louise Harper added: “The idea of Olympics stretching from Holyhead to Hull is hugely exciting and it’s something the business community strongly supports.

“It would leave a lasting legacy in terms of improved infrastructure and upgraded sports facilities that would benefit communities and young people across the region for decades.”