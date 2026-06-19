Home buyers and sellers set to save time and money under housing market shake-up

Vicky Shaw, Press Association Personal Finance Correspondent

Buying and selling a home is set to become faster and less complicated under Government plans to modernise the process.

The reforms could also reduce unexpected and costly surprises which can lead to sales collapsing, helping people to keep more money in their pockets.

The Government estimates the changes could slash around four weeks off the time it takes for a sale to go through, with the potential to inject more confidence into the housing market.

To help buyers make informed decisions earlier on in the process, sellers and estate agents will have to provide key information upfront in “sales packs” at the point of listing.

This will set out a home’s condition, leasehold costs and the chain status.

The Government said this will help to create a fairer, more transparent process for everyone involved.

A shift towards digital rather than paper-based systems will also take place.

Digital property logbooks and sales packs will help information to be shared securely between professionals and accessed by buyers and sellers in real time, cutting out “back and forth” information sharing that can hold up sales.

The Government said it will also back digital identity checks, electronic signatures and AI-assisted conveyancing to strip out duplication, reduce fraud risk and accelerate transactions.

The changes will also see earlier binding agreements, to stop parties walking away months into negotiations without a legitimate reason.

A new code of practice will also raise standards for estate agents, alongside proposals for mandatory qualifications for the sector which could ensure agents are properly equipped to support efficient transactions.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Getting the keys to a home you can call your own is one of the biggest events in anyone’s life.

“But right now, the system that should provide support instead turns it into a battle, leaving people in limbo and putting that opportunity out of reach.

“We’re turning the page. Our reforms will bring this outdated process into the modern age, saving people time and money, and giving them the certainty they deserve.”

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “Buying or selling a home should be one of life’s great moments and not a drawn-out nightmare of delays, hidden costs and failed deals.

“These changes will make the system faster, fairer and more secure – giving families and first-time buyers the certainty they need all while saving them time and money.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Delays, hidden costs and deals collapsing at the last minute are not only bad for home buyers, it’s bad for the economy too.”

The Government said its “full roadmap” will be rolled out across the rest of the Parliament, with a code of practice for property agents being set out later this year.

From next year, moves will include a consultation on estate agent qualifications and expanded digital tools.

Legislation to require sales packs, binding contracts and digital systems is expected by the end of Parliament.

The phased approach will give the sector time to adapt, the Government said.

Housing is a devolved policy area, and the UK Government anticipates that the majority of measures will apply in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As there is a distinct framework in place in Scotland, the UK Government does not expect its measures to apply there.

Where legislation is being proposed, final territorial extent will be determined through the legislative process.

The Government pointed to successes in other countries and said the Netherlands, for example, uses a live tracking system for buyers and sellers to check their transaction status.

The plans were welcomed by industry experts, some of whom said first-time buyers in particular will benefit.

TV presenter and founder of Move iQ Phil Spencer said: “I welcome these proposals – they address many of the issues consumers have been grappling with for years, from a lack of upfront information to unnecessary delays and last-minute surprises.”

Paul Whitehead, chief executive of Zoopla, said homeowners “deserve better than a home-buying process that takes months, falls through too often, and leaves everyone poorer for it.”

Johan Svanstrom, Rightmove’s chief executive, said: “Our UK-wide data shows that it takes a lengthy 170 days on average to complete a transaction and that over one in five transactions initially falls through.

“Last year, fall-throughs alone meant that approximately £900 million in potential stamp duty receipts and estate agency commission in England was lost, and consumers lose both precious time, certainty and money when needing to repeat transaction processes.”

Andrew Asaam, homes director at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “There is a clear opportunity to simplify the process and provide greater certainty in what can be a slow and complex journey, where transactions sometimes fall through for reasons beyond people’s control.”

Henry Jordan, Nationwide Building Society’s group director of mortgages, described the proposals as “a major milestone in the efforts to simplify and streamline the home-buying process”.

He said: “Speeding up home buying isn’t just about convenience – it’s about helping more people complete their purchases with less frustration and fewer surprises along the way.

“Giving buyers key information upfront, at the point a property is listed, has the potential to transform the process – reducing unnecessary delays and giving people greater confidence to move quickly.”

Chris Rosindale, chief operating officer at Connells Group, said: “We believe in reform that makes the system faster, more transparent and more reliable, and are excited to play our part in this transformation of the home-buying process.”

According to data from Connells Group, this year so far it is taking around 70 days longer in England and Wales typically to move, from the point of a sale being agreed to exchange, than in Scotland.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the Building Societies Association (BSA), said: “These changes will be particularly important for first-time buyers, helping them navigate the complex process with greater certainty and confidence.”

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said that it was “in the interests of everyone that the home buying and selling process is improved”.

And Nathan Emerson, chief executive at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “A clear focus on professional standards, digitised and trusted information as well as the appropriate use of binding contracts will help to modernise and speed up home moves.”

Justin Young, chief executive of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said: “We look forward to working closely with Government and industry partners to put consistent standards in place and make sure that the professionals delivering these services have the right skills and levels of accountability.

“We also need to make sure the sector has the capacity and skills to deliver these changes, including supporting smaller firms to play their part.”

Skipton Group chief executive Stuart Haire said: “For first-time buyers in particular, cutting weeks off the process and saving money will make a real difference to getting onto the housing ladder.”

And HomeOwners Alliance chief executive Paula Higgins said: “HomeOwners Alliance welcomes the Government’s ambition and urges ministers to maintain momentum so buyers and sellers start to see real improvements as quickly as possible.”