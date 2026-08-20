Home Office spells out ‘expectations’ on sex and consent for asylum seekers

Rob Freeman, Press Association

Asylum seekers have been told rape and domestic abuse are serious crimes as part of government advice on “rules and expectations” of living in the UK.

The guidance forms part of a Home Office document entitled “Understanding behaviours and expectations in the UK” which also provides guidance on gender equality and respect in public.

The nine-page document published on Wednesday says it is to help “understand what is expected of you when living in the UK” and the “rules and expectations are not just for people seeking asylum, they apply to everyone living here”.

It advises that rape, sex with someone under the age of 16 and domestic abuse are “serious crimes” which could lead to prison and loss of support and accommodation, as well as affecting asylum claims

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect everyone who comes to the UK to abide by our laws. If they do not, they will face consequences, including the refusal of their asylum claim and removal from the UK.

“Returns of failed asylum seekers have reached their highest level since 2010 under this Government.”

In the section entitled “sex and consent”, the guidance tells asylum seekers that “consent is needed in every situation”.

The guidance also covers gender equality, saying equal rights are “an important part of UK culture… protected by law”.

It also calls for respect for others “even if you disagree with their beliefs or how they live” and provides helplines for those affected by abuse.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said on X: “Instead of trying to train these mainly young, male illegal immigrants to behave in a civilised way towards women, the Home Office should instead deport them.

“This tells us all we need to know about the kind of people illegally entering our country

“Illegal and legal immigrants are coming from places and societies where attitudes towards women are completely incompatible with Western society.”

In a video posted on X, Reform home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf described the guidance as a “disgrace”, which shows the Government knows asylum seekers are a “menace”.

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