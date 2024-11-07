Home repossessions jumped annually in the third quarter of 2024

The number of homeowner-mortgaged properties being repossessed jumped 39% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a body representing the banking and finance sector.

Some 990 homeowner properties were repossessed in the third quarter – a 1% increase compared with the second quarter of this year, according to figures from UK Finance.

Meanwhile, 710 homes with mortgages taken out by landlords in the buy-to-let sector were repossessed in the third quarter, marking a 73% annual increase. The total was in line with the previous quarter as there was a 0% quarterly change.

Some 93,630 homeowner mortgages were in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the third quarter of 2024, 3% fewer than in the previous quarter but 8% higher when compared with the third quarter of 2023.