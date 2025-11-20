Home Secretary outlines overhaul of rules for legal migrants

Shabana Mahmood announce a shake-up of rules for legal migration just days after announcing reforms to the asylum system which drew criticism from Labour colleagues.

The Home Secretary has said that long-term settlement for migrants in the UK is a “privilege” that must be earned, as she set out details to end automatic status after five years.

The plan for “earned” settlement and a doubling of the wait time before being eligible for long-term status was first announced under the Government’s immigration white paper in May, and is aimed at reducing the number of people coming to the UK.

The move comes as it is estimated 1.6 million people will settle in the UK between 2026 and 2030, Ms Mahmood said, with a peak of 450,000 in 2028.

She said: “To settle in this country forever is not a right, but a privilege, and it must be earned.

“Today, that is not the case. Settlement or indefinite leave to remain comes almost automatically after five years’ residence in this country.

“At that point, a migrant gains access to many of the rights of a British citizen, including to benefits.”

Under the changes, migrants will be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK after 10 years, instead of five years currently.

Conditions for settlement include having a clean criminal record, speaking English to A-level standard, having no debt to the state and having made sustained national insurance contributions.

But the Government launched a consultation on Thursday, running until February, on a range of conditions that would make migrants have a shorter or longer wait time for settled status.

Among the proposals are that those who work in public services, such as doctors and nurses, or who pay a higher level of tax, could qualify for settlement after five years.

But lower-qualified workers who arrived on health and social care visas during the “Boris wave” from 2022 could have to wait 15 years.

Migrants could also only become eligible for benefits and social housing once they become British citizens, and those in the country illegally could have to wait up to 30 years for long-term residency in the UK.

Volunteering as a way to earn earlier settlement is also being consulted on, ahead of the roll-out of plans expected in spring next year.