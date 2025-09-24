Home Secretary warns far right rhetoric ‘getting out of control’

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says the rhetoric of the far right “is getting out of control” as she pledged to improve border security.

Describing a secure border as “necessary” for positive race relations, Ms Mahmood also said politicians had a duty not to let patriotism cross the line into nationalism.

Since becoming Home Secretary earlier this month, Ms Mahmood has promised “to do whatever it takes to secure our border” and fight legal challenges to prevent deportations “at every step”.

Speaking to ITV News, the MP for Birmingham Ladywood said: “If we have got control of our borders I think that creates the space for fundamental, decent, British people to be welcoming of those who come to our country and to contribute.

“I think that having a secure border is necessary for maintaining what is actually very positive race relations in our country.

“I am also worried about the rise of the far right, I’m very worried about some of the rhetoric, I think it is getting out of control and I worry about where that may lead.

“As politicians we should hold the line on what is patriotism and what is nationalism, there is a line there – I know where it is.”

Deportation flight

Ms Mahmood was speaking to ITV News as the broadcaster was given access to a deportation flight from the UK for foreign national offenders.

The flight saw 47 people who had initially arrived in the UK legally but then committed crimes and served custodial sentences being transported to Romania.

Those on board had committed crimes including theft, sexual offences and murder and were outnumbered by private contractor escorts.

While on board the flight, those being deported were handed cash cards, loaded with up to £2,000, which Ms Mahmood accepted “doesn’t look good”.

She added: “A voluntary removal is actually cheaper for the British taxpayer.

“It has long been the case that we do offer financial packages as an incentive to people to drop their claims and drop the attempts they make to stay in our country, and to board a flight and leave.”

Ramp up

Ms Mahmood also said she intended to “ramp up” one-in, one-out deportations to France.

Under the scheme, which came into force last month and seeks to remove those who crossed the English Channel back to the continent, in exchange for those who apply in France and are approved being able to come to Britain.

“I will be ramping up the numbers and I hope to say more about that in the weeks to come,” Ms Mahmood added.

“You start with a small first step and then you ramp up, which is exactly what we’re going to be doing.

“We have a clear agreement with the French, we will want to see those numbers increase… I’m not going to get ahead of operational decisions.”

She continued: “I want us to get to a point where the numbers that are being removed are acting as a deterrent and stop people getting on the boats in the first place.

“We have proved it can work, we’ve got flights off the ground, more are going this week, and we will be looking to ramp up the numbers.”