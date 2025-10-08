Homeless deaths down in Wales, but up by 9% in UK as a whole

Martin Shipton

The number of people across the UK who died while homeless increased by 9% in 2024, although there was a slight reduction in Wales.

According to the charity Museum of Homelessness (MoH), the figures – representing four needless deaths every day – confirm the continued impact of a crisis which the Labour government elected last year has failed to address,

The majority of deaths (55%) can now be classed, says MoH, as a ‘death of despair’, with more deaths by suicide being reported to the project and evidence of a higher rate of drug related fatalities. There are significant issues with psychoactive substances such as spice and synthetic opioids across towns and cities in the UK and not enough is being done.

‘Undercount’

The MoH’s annual report states: “Our research shows that in the last three years the proportion of those dying in temporary accommodation, including hotels, or supported accommodation has increased.

“Our investigation found that 11 children died while experiencing homelessness – but we also know that this is an undercount. We know from the project that many temporary accommodation placements are unfit for children.

“The use of controversial ‘exempt accommodation’ continues to result in preventable deaths. The Supported Accommodation (Regularity Oversight) Act that was passed by the last government to address this has not been brought into action by this current government.

“Some local areas are putting in place effective responses to increases in homeless deaths; of note are Glasgow and Edinburgh, which have seen significant reductions in deaths since 2023.

“This year we have collected information on 1,611 deaths in 2024 of people experiencing homelessness. Last year we reported 1,474 deaths, and the year before 1,313 deaths. These statistics include people sleeping rough as well as those placed in emergency accommodation, and other insecure settings. Each fatality was verified by a freedom of information request, coroners’ report, charity or family member.”

‘Reporting error’

The charity said it knew of 90 people who died while homeless in Wales in 2024, which is 7 (7%) fewer than in 2023..

It added: “Our data about deaths in Cardiff shows a significant decrease since 2023 (from 35 to 23); however we believe this may be due to a reporting error in 2023, which included all deaths from in the footprint of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, where unfortunately we did not have an adequate breakdown of the specific place the person died.

“Deaths of people experiencing homelessness in Swansea have remained the same since 2023, but deaths in Bridgend have significantly spiked this year. However, because this figure includes all people receiving support from services funded through the Housing Support Grant, we may inadvertently be including people who had moved into settled accommodation when they died.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to understand more about who these people were or the circumstances surrounding their deaths, so we have included them in good faith based on the information we have. We are working with local charities to improve what we know about people who’ve died while homeless in Wales for future reports.

“Women make up a slightly higher proportion of those who died, where we know their gender, in Wales than the UK average (26% in Wales, compared with 24%).”

‘Heavy hearts’

Strategic lead for the project Gill Taylor said: “With heavy hearts, we report the deaths of 1611 people who died while homeless in 2024. While it is positive that local authorities and Safeguarding Adult Boards appear to be taking the issue more seriously, with better reporting and evidence of improved local partnership working to prevent deaths, turning the tide on this enormous loss of life needs more than better counting.

“We remember with love all those who died and continue our work in solidarity with bereaved loved ones and the homeless community.”

Co-director of MoH Matthew Turtle said: “Angela Rayner and Rushanara Ali leaving their posts in 2025 lays bare the lack of leadership on homelessness and housing at all levels of government in the face of the worst homelessness crisis this country has ever seen.

“Our investigation shows how homeless people continue to be deeply failed. We are calling for urgent action from the government to alleviate this crisis.”

Vigil

On October 9, MoH and frontline groups including the Simon Community, Streets Kitchen and The Outside Project will hold a vigil outside Downing Street between 6pm and 7.30pm. People are invited to light a candle there or at home and post it online with the hashtag #MakeThemCount

MoH’s data is published in the absence of Office for National Statistics on the deaths of people who are homeless. This means that the project is currently the only published record of homeless deaths in the UK.

MoH, founded in 2014 by Matt Turtle and his Cardiff-born Jess Turtle, who was brought up in a homeless community, has been running the Dying Homeless Project since 2019, when the Bureau of Investigative journalism handed it over, having begun this groundbreaking work in 2017. The project aims to capture far more detail on the people who have lost their lives than currently covered by official statistics.

Local Authority 2024 Deaths 2023 Deaths 2022 Deaths Trend Blaenau Gwent 1 0 0 🔺 +1 Bridgend 11 2 — 🔺 +9 Caerphilly 7 5 0 🔺 +2 Carmarthenshire 0 — — ⚫ No data Cardiff 23 35 22 🔻 –12 Ceredigion 5 1 1 🔺 +4 Conwy 1 3 0 🔻 –2 Denbighshire 0 0 3 ⚫ No change Flintshire 6 8 0 🔻 –2 Gwynedd 4 2 5 🔺 +2 Isle of Anglesey 2 1 0 🔺 +1 Merthyr Tydfil 0 2 7 🔻 –2 Monmouthshire 3 2 1 🔺 +1 Neath Port Talbot 3 1 5 🔺 +2 Newport 4 10 9 🔻 –6 Pembrokeshire 2 1 0 🔺 +1 Powys 2 3 3 🔻 –1 Rhondda Cynon Taf 4 7 5 🔻 –3 Torfaen 0 1 1 🔻 –1 Swansea 10 10 16 ⚫ No change Vale of Glamorgan 0 0 — ⚫ No change Wrexham 2 3 1 🔻 –1