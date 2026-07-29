Homeless people in Wales to be offered pneumonia vaccine from October

Nation.Cymru staff

People experiencing homelessness in Wales will be offered a vaccine to help protect them against serious pneumococcal disease from October after evidence showed some face a higher risk of pneumonia than older adults already eligible for the jab.

The Welsh Government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to expand the pneumococcal vaccination programme from 1 October 2026 to include people sleeping rough, living in emergency accommodation or recently housed in supported accommodation.

The move follows a review by the JCVI, which found younger people experiencing homelessness were at greater risk of community-acquired pneumonia than adults aged between 65 and 74, who are routinely offered the vaccine.

The committee also found influenza and pneumonia were the second most common cause of unplanned hospital admissions among men experiencing homelessness.

The vaccine will be offered to eligible people of any age experiencing homelessness, provided there are no clinical reasons why they should not receive it.

Health boards are being encouraged to deliver the vaccine alongside the annual flu programme wherever possible, while using outreach teams, community services and primary care providers to reach people who may not routinely engage with GP services.

Dr Keith Reid, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (Public Health), said expanding eligibility would help protect a particularly vulnerable group.

“I recognise the commitment shown by health boards and GP practices in delivering the pneumococcal programme alongside other vaccination programmes,” he said.

“Expanding the cohort is an important step in strengthening protection for this clinically vulnerable group and will help reduce the impact of pneumococcus on primary and secondary care services in future winter seasons.”

Pneumococcal disease is caused by bacteria that can lead to illnesses including pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections.

The vaccination programme currently covers adults aged 65 and over, alongside younger people with a range of clinical conditions including chronic heart, lung, kidney and liver disease, diabetes, immunosuppression and certain other health conditions. It is also offered to children as part of the routine immunisation schedule.

The Welsh Government said delivery arrangements would be decided locally to reflect population needs and existing outreach services, with health boards encouraged to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to maximise uptake among people experiencing homelessness.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.