Homeless prevention charity secures future of ‘vital’ support services for women and children across Cardiff

Nation Cymru staff

Homelessness prevention charity Llamau has been awarded a new contract to continue delivering specialist Violence Against Women Domestic Abuse & Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) support services for women and children affected by violence, domestic abuse and sexual violence across Cardiff.

Working in partnership with Bawso, Llamau, whose mission is to eradicate homelessness for young people and women in Wales, will continue providing a range of life-changing services that help women access safety, recover from abuse and rebuild their lives.

The five-year contract will see Llamau deliver specialist support through an accessible advice and prevention service, safe accommodation and refuge provision, along with dedicated support for children and young people affected by abuse.

The announcement ensures the continuity of service provision for some of Cardiff’s most vulnerable women and families and builds on more than 20 years of Llamau’s experience in supporting survivors of domestic abuse and violence.

Last year alone, 82% of women leaving refuge support secured permanent safe accommodation, while 97% of children and young people who received support reported feeling safer as a result of the service.

Through the new contract, Llamau and Bawso will continue to provide the One Stop Shop that offers a gateway for VAWDASV support and risk assessment. Such services include specialist advice, prevention and support, to help women and families access safety planning, advocacy, housing support and recovery programmes.

The partnership with Bawso, includes advice and prevention support, floating support in the community, along with VAWDASV accommodation and safe refuge accommodation and tailored support for women and families fleeing abuse.

Dedicated support for children and young people, alongside targeted support for younger children and their families, helping them recover, build resilience and improve wellbeing is also being delivered through this contract.

Services will continue to be delivered in close partnership with Cardiff Council, Bawso, South Wales Police, along with a range of specialist organisations and health service providers to ensure support can be accessed when it is most needed.

Sam Lewis, Operational Director at Llamau, said: “While we would all prefer to live in a society where services like these were no longer needed, the reality is that they remain a vital lifeline for too many women, children and families experiencing abuse.”

“We are delighted to have secured this contract and to continue delivering support that helps people find safety, recovery and hope for the future. Working alongside Bawso, Cardiff Council and our wider partners, we are committed to strengthening services, improving outcomes and ensuring that those who need support can access it quickly and confidently.”

Samsunear Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Bawso, said: “This award recognises our shared commitment to providing high-quality, trauma-informed and culturally responsive support to women and their children affected by violence and abuse.”

“By bringing together Llamau’s expertise and Bawso’s specialist knowledge, extensive reach and trusted relationships across diverse communities, we will deliver accessible, needs-led services that promote safety, dignity and empowerment.

“Working alongside Llamau, Cardiff Council and our wider partners, we are committed to strengthening pathways to safety, recovery and long-term wellbeing, enabling individuals and families across Cardiff to rebuild their lives and thrive.”

The services will continue to offer support through a range of accessible channels, including community locations, outreach support, family homes, schools, refuge settings, telephone and digital services, helping ensure women can receive this essential support in ways that work best for them.

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