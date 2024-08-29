Homelessness charity appointed to lead pioneering scheme

Cyngor Gwynedd has advanced plans for the introduction of a pioneering scheme to combat homelessness by appointing the homelessness and rough sleeping charity, The Wallich, to lead the new service.

The council’s new ‘Housing First’ programme will focus on tackling homelessness by moving people experiencing it immediately into independent and permanent housing, and then providing additional support and services as needed.

Almost 1,000 people were homeless in Gwynedd during 2023-24, with an increasing number presenting with complex needs, such as mental health problems, substance abuse, and a history of offending.

The new service is based on the principle that people experiencing homelessness need to be offered a ‘house first’ – rather than being placed in emergency accommodation, which is often unsuitable for their needs, then temporary accommodation, before moving to a permanent home.

The Wallich is the largest homelessness and rough sleeping charity in Wales.

The service, which is funded by Cyngor Gwynedd through the Welsh Government’s Housing Support Grant, will provide support from experienced case workers to over 20 individuals throughout the county.

Support

Councillor Craig ab Iago, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: “The Housing First model uses the home as a starting off point, rather than the end goal, and allows people experiencing homelessness to receive support that is suitable for their own particular needs in a safe and stable living space.

“I welcome this new initiative and look forward to the Council partnering with The Wallich to provide the best opportunities for people experiencing homelessness in Gwynedd to rebuild their lives.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to tackling homelessness, with each case and story being so unique – this method is part of a multipronged strategy by

Cyngor Gwynedd to try to prevent, defeat and end homelessness in the county.”

Sophie Haworth-Booth, Strategic Operational Lead for The Wallich, said: “The Wallich opened Wales’s first Housing First scheme more than 10 years ago – and it works! We’re

incredibly excited that our team can now share their expertise to support people with a housing need in Gwynedd.

“A roof over someone’s head is the first step out of homelessness, it’s the crucial wrap around support which also keeps people in their home for the long-term. We cannot wait to see the positive impact the new service will have on the local community.”

The Housing First service is a specialist service available by referral only. If you are homeless, or worried about someone sleeping rough, contact Cyngor Gwynedd’s homelessness service on 01766 771000 or email [email protected]

