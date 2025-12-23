Homes empty for over 50 years escape council tax premiums, councillor claims

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Some houses have lain empty for “more than 50 years” and have not paid any council tax premiums, a councillor has claimed.

The claim came to light during a meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Care Scrutiny Committee after a progress report had been presented by Housing and Property Department Cabinet Member, Cllr Paul Rowlinson, on Thursday (December 18),

During questions, the Dyffryn Ardudwy Independent Councillor Eryl Jones-Williams said: “With regard to empty houses, I understand that some houses have been empty for more than 50 years, it is impossible to do them up.

“Is there a list somewhere, which shows that houses have been vacant for a long time? As scrutinisers, I think it is important that we are able to see the list. The public, after all, turn to us, they see houses empty for a long time and think the council is doing nothing about this”

Carys Fôn Williams, Head of Housing and Property Department said: “I think that lies with the valuer. I don’t know where [the list] sits, but it is certainly not with the council. There have been applications and requests asking for the list but requests have been rejected.

“I am not sure if the finance section is doing something about that. We’ve had discussions very recently.

“I only have lists of empty houses that pay the council tax premium, that is all I have access to.”

The exchange came as the council looked to raise council tax premiums on long term empty homes are set to increase from 100% to 150%, to help tackle housing needs in the county, for the 2026/27 financial year.

Cllr Jones Williams said: “It’s apparent there is a problem. There are houses that are empty for years and years, and don’t pay any tax at all.

“How can we as a council, and as housing scrutinisers, find out the numbers involved, where they are and what can be done with these empty houses?

“I think the council has to ask the Valuation Office, officially, for the information”

Carys Fôn Williams said that this had been done, but requests were “rejected”.

Cllr Jones Williams suggested raising the issue with the MP (Liz Saville Roberts). He added: “If a department refuses to provide information to a council dealing with housing, then there is something wrong there, Carys.”

Carys Fôn Williams replied “I agree that getting the register would make a difference. There are some owners of these properties who do not pay tax because of the condition of their house.

“They have come to us asking for help to bring the home back into use. We are at a disadvantage not having the information”.

Housing and Property Department Cabinet Member Paul Rowlinson, said: “I agree, there is a problem. It is not just a matter of houses that have become ruins.

“An owner can take a kitchen out of a house which is fine otherwise. Because there is no kitchen, the Valuation Officer takes it off the list.

“It is a political matter, and outside of the council’s powers to get that list.

“I certainly think that we should put pressure on the UK Government, in Westminster, this matter has not been devolved, it is a political matter.”