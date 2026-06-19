Homes plan backed again amid strong local opposition

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans for eight new homes in a south Wales village have moved a step closer, despite local opposition.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee has approved detailed plans for up to eight accessible homes on land north of James Street, Trethomas, which supporters say will provide “much-needed” housing for people on waiting lists.

But campaigners have long argued the site is a much-loved and well-used green space they hoped could become a community orchard or village green.

Initial permission for the development – outlining the general plans – was granted to the council-owned Caerphilly Homes in April 2025, under a decision deferred to officers.

Members of the planning committee were asked this time to consider reserved matters such as the “layout, appearance, access and landscaping” of the development, case officer Joe Simmons said.

Local resident Barbara Parnell, speaking against the application, said 278 individual letters of objection had been sent to the council since the project was first tabled.

She argued the committee had not been provided with enough documentation to make a fully-informed decision on the homes, and said residents were concerned about the impact of flooding if the green space was redeveloped.

Ms Parnell said “from the beginning, Caerphilly Homes and [the council’s planning department] dismissed what we said about the amount of surface water that can appear on the site from the mountain” and nearby culverts.

“The site is currently doing what it’s supposed to – draining flood water,” she added.

Ms Parnell raised access issues and also alleged the council was risking “health and financial implications” by failing to consider “uncertainty” over contamination at the site.

She said the project would lead to a “veteran” ash tree being felled, among other biodiversity concerns.

Planning agent Liam Hopkins told the committee the principle of the development had already been agreed when officers granted outline permission for the homes last year.

He said the “key” housing scheme was “urgently needed” owing to long waiting lists for housing – including accessible homes – in the immediate Trethomas area.

“The eight units will make a direct response to this ever-increasing housing need,” he added.

Cllr Nigel Dix, a committee member, asked whether the council would be responsible for the cost of clearing any contamination found at the site.

Senior planning officer Carwyn Powell said the responsibility “falls with the developer”.

Cllr Dix also said he was concerned about the local flooding concerns, adding “flooding is a big issue, especially when you start digging around”.

The committee also heard concerns that it had not been asked to make a decision in 2025 on an outline application which had drawn such a high level of local opposition.

“Given the strength of local feeling, some of this may have been alleviated had this come to committee in the first place,” said Cllr James Fussell.

“I think it would be prudent, it offers transparency and gives the opportunity to the public to have their say at the same time in the very early beginnings.”

The reserved matters application was approved by a majority vote.