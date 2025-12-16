Honorary doctorate for newly crowned BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year

BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2025, Ben Pritchard, has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science by Bangor University in recognition of his outstanding sporting achievements and inspirational personal journey.

The honour was conferred today (16 December) during a graduation ceremony at the university, where Pritchard, a Bangor alumnus, addressed graduating students and reflected on the role the institution played in shaping his life.

Pritchard, 33, who was born and raised in Mumbles near Swansea, graduated from Bangor University in 2013 with an LLB in Law, before embarking on a sporting career that would see him reach the very top of para-rowing.

Originally a talented sailor, he represented Wales and Great Britain in a range of boat classes after joining Mumbles Yacht Club as a youngster. He later turned his attention to cycling and triathlon, inspired by a teacher who recognised his potential for endurance sport.

However, his life changed dramatically in 2016 when he was involved in a serious cycling accident that left him paralysed from the waist down.

During his rehabilitation at the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Pritchard was introduced to adaptive sport – and to rowing – initially as part of his recovery.

What began as rehabilitation soon became a new sporting focus. Pritchard joined the GB Para Rowing Team in 2017 and made his international debut in the PR1 men’s single sculls at the World Championships in 2019. Since then, his rise has been rapid and sustained.

He has gone on to become a European Champion, World Champion and world record holder, with the standout moment of his career coming at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where he won gold and set a new Paralympic record.

Treble

In 2025, Pritchard completed a rare treble, adding European and world titles to his Paralympic crown, achievements that helped secure his selection as BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.

Accepting the honorary doctorate, Pritchard said the award was deeply meaningful.

“Being awarded an Honorary Degree by Bangor University is an extraordinary privilege, and one that means more to me than I can fully express,” he said.

“The University helped shape the person I am today. It gave me confidence when I had very little, perspective when I needed it most, and friendships that have lasted far beyond my time here. Bangor is a place that leaves its mark, in the best possible way.”