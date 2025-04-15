Hope for iconic bird ahead of World Curlew Day

With World Curlew Day approaching, a spotlight is being shone on the encouraging progress being made to protect the much-loved yet threatened bird found on the Wales-England border.

Fenn’s, Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses National Nature Reserve (NNR), on the Wales-England border.

Curlew are in crisis across Wales, with a dramatic decline in breeding numbers and fears they could vanish as a breeding species by 2033.

But thanks to targeted conservation work at Fenn’s, Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses National Nature Reserve, new signs of hope are emerging at this cross-border peatland site.

Compounds

In 2024, four nests were located using thermal drones – a significant increase on previous years. Three of these were within existing electric-fenced compounds, while one benefitted from the rapid installation of additional fencing.

Sightings of curlew chicks by staff, volunteers and trail cameras confirmed breeding success, with footage capturing fledged young at several locations.

Chick-guarding behaviour was observed into August – far later than seen in previous years which suggests chicks were still present and are likely to have fledged.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) works in partnership with Natural England on this cross border site and has supported this work through funding electric fencing, drone surveys and trail cameras.

Waders

Nature Networks funding provided to NRW by the Welsh Government has been used to purchase equipment that has benefited curlew.

The knowledge of the Fenn’s, Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses reserve team, along with the dedication of their volunteers, has enabled this technology to be used effectively on site, bringing benefits to curlew and other waders.

Looking ahead, NNR staff will continue its programme of drone surveys and nest monitoring, including thermal drone flights and the use of audio loggers and trail cameras to gather crucial data.

Two adult birds are also expected to be GPS-tagged this season to help better understand their movements and needs.

The reserve team will shortly take part in a new project, led by a local landowner and supported by volunteers, to strengthen links with the neighbouring landowners whose fields are used by curlew for feeding and roosting.

While volunteer numbers at the reserve are strong, staff always welcome new support as it looks to increase beneficial management beyond the NNR boundaries to better protect these vulnerable birds. The public is also encouraged to report sightings to help conservation efforts.

‘Thanks’

Speaking ahead of World Curlew Day on April 21, Bethan Beech, Specialist Advisor, Terrestrial Species Recovery at NRW, said: “Curlew are one of our most treasured yet threatened species. The work at Fenn’s, Whixall and Bettisfield Mosses shows what’s possible when we combine science, local knowledge and partnership working.

“Every site is different, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but we’re proud to share the lessons we’re learning here with others across Wales – and to learn from them too. We still have a long way to go – but together, we’re giving curlew a fighting chance.”

Steve Dobbin, Natural England Reserve Manager, said: “Thanks to our collaborative approach with NRW, local landowners and our fantastic team of Natural England volunteers, we now have the best chance to make a positive difference to the breeding success of our Curlew here on the NNR.

“Its also worth noting that many of the management strategies we are putting in place for Curlew, will also have benefits for other species such as Lapwing, Snipe, Shoveler and Teal.”

