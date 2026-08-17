Hope for one of Wales’ most threatened birds as chicks spotted

Nation.Cymru Staff

Chicks belonging to one of Wales’ most threatened breeding birds have been spotted this summer, offering a hopeful sign for ongoing efforts to reverse the species’ decline.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park took to Facebook last week to share their delight that curlew chicks had been spotted in the area by volunteers and staff.

“Seeing chicks on the ground is always a special milestone,” they wrote. “But it’s also a vulnerable time for these iconic birds. By sticking to paths and keeping dogs on leads, you can help give them the best chance of survival.”

They added that “every chick that successfully fledges is an important step towards securing the future of curlews in Wales”.

During the spring and early summer, curlews nest and raise their young on farmland and moorland throughout Wales. They are recognisable from their characteristic long, thin beak, and distinctive call.

The sightings come as part of the Curlew Landscapes Wales Project, which is continuing conservation work aimed at reversing the decline of the species.

UK curlew populations are under threat, largely due to habitat loss, agricultural intensification and high rates of predation, with their ground-nesting habits leaving eggs and chicks particularly vulnerable.

Very few fledgelings make it through to adulthood every year, and with not enough chicks to sustain their numbers, the birds are in long-term population decline.

The curlew is now considered to be the bird of highest conservation concern in Wales.

Delivered in partnership with the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape, Curlew Landscapes Wales aims to build on the achievements of previous projects to understand and protect the birds across the country.

The new project will take a landscape‑scale approach to curlew conservation, collaborating with farmers to shape sustainable recovery frameworks, monitor nests and predators, and improve habitats.

Experts will provide further insight into curlew ecology, with volunteers and the wider public supporting the work through surveys, data gathering, and community activities.

Brad Welch, Land Use and Nature Recovery Manager at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, said: “We are thrilled to receive this support from the Nature Networks Programme, securing three more years of vital curlew recovery work throughout the Park.

“Working alongside our partners, the farming and local communities we can build directly on the strong foundations laid by the Curlew Connections Wales project. Protecting this species is a conservation priority for Bannau Brycheiniog and this next phase gives us real confidence for the future of this iconic bird.”

Reacting to the news that curlew chicks had been sighted in Bannau Brycheiniog, a commenter wrote: “Lovely to see… my favourite bird and her call is exquisite!”

Another added: “This is the best news I’ve read all day.”

For more information on curlew conservation in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, visit their site here.

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