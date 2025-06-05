Hope for under-threat post office following campaign

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A prospective franchisee has been found to run a post office under threat of closure following a campaign by local politicians including Liz Saville-Roberts.

Fears had been raised that the loss of the Castle Square branch in Caernarfon could be the “final nail in the coffin” for the town centre.

The branch is one of 115 sites across the UK put under threat of closure by the Post Office at the end of last year.

Caernarfon was one of the last sites directly owned by the Post Office, known as a “Crown” branch.

Campaign

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville-Roberts had campaigned with other local politicians to maintain over-the-counter services.

She had presented a 1,633 strong petition to Post Office Chairman, Nigel Railton, in Westminster.

It had been jointly created by the Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian, Gwynedd Councillor Cai Larsen, and North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd.

Now, Ms Saville-Roberts says she has has received correspondence from the Post Office stating the branch will be operated by the franchisee RF Retail, under Richard Fleetwood, of the same premises “until long-term arrangements can be made”.

Jack Foden, the Post Office’s head of public affairs & policy said they would be “working with RF Retail over the remainder of the financial year”.

This was to give time to “review the right long-term premises for the branch which could be at either an existing site or a new site nearby”.

If there was any move to a new location it was “unlikely” to happen before spring, 2026, and would be subject to a public consultation.

Mr Foden said Mr Fleetwood had 21 years experience in retail and the Post Office and is a third generation postmaster.

He added: “His granddad and dad both ran branches, and his mother has had several senior roles managing post offices across the UK.

“RF Retail’s journey began when it opened its first store in the North East of England in September 2020.

“Today, Richard operates six Post Office branches. RF Retail is also the largest independent operator of banking hubs in the UK, after operating the first two in 2021.

“They currently operate six banking hubs. Another Post Office and banking hub are also being planned for this summer”.

Franchising the branch would also “enable us to unlock funds to increase postmaster remuneration sooner, while minimising disruption to the local community,” the correspondence noted.

“Cautious” welcome

The branch will continue to operate from the same premise for now, with “customers being able to access the same products and services with the same opening hours”.

Mr Foden said the Post Office had “focussed” on selecting candidates with a clear track record of successfully running Post Office services.

Staff consultations for the branch had started, but could take up to three months.

MP Liz Saville-Roberts said: ‘’I welcome the news that a prospective franchisee has come forward with the intention of running Caernarfon Post Office, providing a short-term solution to the uncertainty facing the branch.

“It should be appreciated that throughout this campaign local people wanted to see Post Office services safeguarded in Caernarfon town centre.

“They place an immense value on the convenience of being able to pop into their local branch whether for their business or personal needs.

“Whilst this announcement provides a certain level of certainty, there remains a number of questions surrounding the long-term sustainability of the branch.”

She would now be querying what assessment of banking needs for Welsh language customers had been made, what options were explored to source a long-term location, and over assurances to current staff over future employment.

“I will be seeking further clarity about the exact business model going forward to ensure a sustainable, long-term outcome for the local community – one which puts the needs of local Post Office customers first,” she added.

Sian Gwenllian MS said: “I cautiously welcome the news that a temporary franchise solution has been found for Caernarfon Post Office. My constituents regularly tell me how busy the branch is whenever they visit, highlighting just how vital it is to the town centre.

“This is a step in the right direction, but there are still serious questions about long-term sustainability and the needs of local people, including Welsh language provision and staff security. Liz Saville Roberts and I will continue pressing for answers to ensure a stable and permanent future for Post Office services in Caernarfon.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

