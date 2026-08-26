Hopes for further devolution to Wales after ‘positive’ Burnham talks – minister

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A Welsh Government minister has said he is hopeful for devolution of more powers after initial talks with the Prime Minister.

Dafydd Trystan Davies, Welsh Government cabinet minister for government effectiveness and the constitution, said conversations with Andy Burnham in recent weeks had been “positive”.

Plaid Cymru formed a minority administration following a historic election victory in May and on Wednesday will mark its 100th day in government.

Mr Davies said the Government had made a “strong start” on delivering on its ambitions and had “already begun to make a tangible difference to people’s lives”.

He said: “One of the key priorities we’ve set out as a government is standing up for Wales and the initial meeting of the First Minister and the Prime Minister of the UK was positive and constructive.

“I had a conversation with the PM last Friday, which, equally, was constructive and positive.

“I am hopeful that, if that is followed through, we will be able to make progress working constructively between the Welsh Government and the UK Government on things like rail funding, on the Crown Estate, on the devolution of policing, for example.

“I am by nature an optimist and those conversations give me ground for optimism about the co-operation between the Welsh Government and UK Government.”

Plaid Cymru suffered a blow in July when it was defeated in a Senedd vote on its spending plans before the summer recess.

Without a majority, Plaid needed support from opposition Senedd members to win its supplementary budget vote.

Mr Davies said: “Plaid Cymru set out an appealing, an ambitious, agenda for Wales at the election and that was responded to by the electors, giving us our largest vote in history and a significant mandate to deliver on that change.

“I’m expecting us as a Government to work with other parties and I’d also expect other parties to work constructively with us on improvements to the lives of the people of Wales.

“I think there are people of goodwill who want to see progress being made across the Senedd and I think with the right approach and the right attitude, then we will make progress.”

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, accused Plaid Cymru of a “total lack of urgency” in its first 100 days in Government.

He said: “Plaid’s first 100 days have been a disappointing series of missed opportunities to turn the page on 27 years of Labour rule in Wales.

“Instead of constantly agitating for yet more powers for the Senedd and unrealistic and harmful net zero policies, Plaid must use the powers it already has to focus on the people’s priorities and deliver rapid and real change for the people of Wales.”

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