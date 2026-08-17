Hopes for government backing for ‘Welsh Eden Project’

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Ambitious plans for a new visitor attraction in south Wales, which could draw up to 700,000 people a year, are set to come under renewed focus amid hopes of securing government support.

Gaynor Coley, who was a co-founder of the Eden Project in Cornwall, will meet the Pontypool Taskforce later this month to discuss plans for the hands-on museum style attraction, Xanadoo.

The taskforce, which brings together members of the community interested in the town’s future, requested the meeting to discuss if a renewed focus on devolution and economic growth from Prime Minister Andy Burnham could boost the project.

Ms Coley said: “The meeting is at the invitation of the Pontypool Taskforce. They want to talk to us about what options there are particularly with a change in leadership of the UK Government and any chances of putting together an investment proposal that could get government support.”

The businesswoman highlighted that the Eden Project has recently been granted approval for an Eden North in Morecambe, which she said has the support of the Northern Powerhouse, while the Scottish Government is backing an Eden Project in Dundee.

“This project will attract more visitors than either of those,” said Ms Coley of Xanadoo, which is estimated could attract 700,000 visitors in its first year for exhibits ranging from loaned treasures, currently held in storage by museums and galleries, to ground breaking new inventions and innovations as well as a “problem-solving” play area.

It was confirmed earlier this year Ms Coley and partner Susan Hill’s firm Road to Happiness is looking at potential sites in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, as well as Swansea, for the attraction which it’s estimated could draw 600,000 visitors a year and generate £15 million in annual revenue and employ 250 full-time staff.

The firm has previously looked at the grade II star-listed former British Nylon Spinners Factory, at Mamhilad Park, on the edge of Pontypool, as a potential site.

A plan to create a new village at the site has stalled due to wrangling that saw the previously approved planning permission quashed but Ms Coley said while her firm would still like to consider Mamhilad Park as an option it respects the position of the site’s owners, Johnsey Estates.

However Ms Coley said she believes a masterplan that would reuse the listed former factory building as a base for Xanadoo while still developing housing and a new school could be achievable.

“That could still be a potential site if we could get to a position that could get government to go ahead with a mixed scheme at that site.”

Ms Coley, who is originally from Cwmbran, said Xanadoo could add to Pontypool’s “brilliant” potential for tourism.

She said: “With Pontypool Park and Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal people who would just come for a day trip will come for a longer period. That’s what happened in Cornwall, people who came for two or three days breaks now stay for five of seven days.”

As well as boosting tourism Ms Coley said a major visitor attraction could help young people build careers in various associated industries such as social media and events.

Ms Coley is due to meet the Pontypool Taskforce on 24 August.

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