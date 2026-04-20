‘Horrified’ residents fight plans for towering wind turbines on rural ridge

Residents have erupted in anger over plans for giant wind turbines taller than Blackpool Tower on a ridge in rural Conwy.

The proposals are for five 180-metre turbines on Mynydd Tryfan which would be the tallest ever built on land in north Wales.

The structures would stand around 20 metres higher than Blackpool Tower, altering the skyline above communities between Bryn Rhyd yr Arian and Bylchau.

Locals say they were blindsided when details of the scheme leaked just weeks ago, despite the project reportedly being under consideration for up to a year.

Now a protest group has been formed and is vowing to fight the plan amid concerns over noise, visual impact and damage to the environment.

Campaigners are particularly incensed that the application will bypass Conwy Council and instead be decided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) as a development of National Significance.

The group claim the move sidelines local voices, and have accused decision-makers of “riding roughshod” over rural communities.

More than 200 people attended the groups’s first local meeting at Llansannan Village Hall led by local GP Dr Steve Newton.

Dr Newton said: “We only heard about it by chance in March when it popped up at a Conwy Council planning committee and the feasibility study was started around 12 months ago and we think PEDW would have known about it since December.

“We’ve organised fast and have already sent out over 300 leaflets to local residents and I’ve visited 100 homes myself in the local area and feelings are running high.”

At Tan Tryfan Fawr Farm, Tomos Griffiths is the fourth generation of his family to make a living on the 300 acres of upland where he keeps sheep and a dairy herd.

He said: “They’re going to put five turbines on the ridge above the farm – you can see Blackpool Tower from up there but the turbines will be taller than the tower.

“You’ll be able to hear them all the time and we’ll be right beneath them. There are plenty of turbines around Llyn Brenig but they’re only 110 metres high – these are much bigger.

“I know the man who owns the land but he lives in Betws y Coed so it won’t bother him – we’ll have to live with it.

“Regardless of size, this is just the wrong site for any turbines because even smaller ones would be a ruinous blight on the landscape.

“What’s even worse is that it’s likely that they would want to erect huge, ugly pylons to connect to the National Grid.”

On the other side of the proposed site on Mynydd Tryfan emotions are also running high as longtime resident Hywel Jones explains: “Once they get their first turbines up there they won’t be the last.

“We will be getting enough power from offshore wind turbines so no more onshore turbines will be required but they just want to ride roughshod over us.”

Kate Wright’s converted farmhouse is one of the closest properties to the proposed site of the turbines and she said: “A neighbour told me about it about a month ago – until then we had no information from the landowner.

“It does seem that they want to push it through before the end of the year or it might be more difficult for them.

“We’ve been here for 13 years and it’s very worrying. It’s a beautiful area with lovely views and that’s why we moved here but now it seems as if that could all come crashing down. It’s very stressful.

“The access up here isn’t easy so I can’t imagine how they’re going to get turbines nearly 600ft tall up these narrow country lanes.”

Steve Newton added: “There will be pre-planning application consultation in August with a public consultation and opportunity to meet the wind farm company when we can voice our views before the final application comes out in November.

“It does seem as if it’s being railroaded through but there are only a handful of properties in the UK that are as close to a wind farm as people like Kate are here.

“They are trying to get it through by December because if they don’t it could go to the local planning authority who may oppose it so it’s a race against time for them too.

“New legislation from 2027 means that a development must be for over 50 megawatts of power for it to be decided by PEDW but Mynydd Tryfan will only add up to 24 megawatts so they are planning to link it to a similar proposal at Gwytherin but even then it only adds up to 48 megawatts.

“We are working with CPRW, the Welsh countryside charity, to find specialist consultants to help us prepare a case against the proposal but in the meantime we are working to build local support and planning to do more leafletting.

“The fight starts here and we need to get ahead of the curve by knocking on doors and posting leaflets and so far with one or two exceptions people are horrified by the plans and appalled by the impact it will have on the community.”

More information can be found on the Mynydd Tryfan Wind Farm Action Group Facebook page.