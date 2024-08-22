Horse and donkey charity asks holidaymakers to act against mistreated animals in tourism

This summer, an animal welfare charity is asking tourists to look out for working animals while on holiday and sharing how to help them.

Brooke, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, has launched a campaign educating holidaymakers on the responsible use of animals in tourism and how to prevent unnecessary suffering.

Horses and donkeys working in tourism can travel long distances, often in harsh climates and over challenging terrain. As they pull carts or carry people and heavy luggage, their welfare can often be overlooked.

Brooke recognises that tourism is a vital stream of income for many communities around the world, but this shouldn’t be at cost to animal welfare.

Responsible care

The charity, whose work spans across Asia, Africa and Latin America, is promoting responsible care, protection and use of animals in the tourist industry.

Chris Wainwright, CEO of Brooke said: “Every tourist has the power to help prevent working animals, including working horses or donkeys, from suffering.

“We want tourists to think before they take part in an activity involving animals, asking themselves, for example, do they really need to use a donkey to go up a hill on a blistering hot day?

“These animals are highly intelligent and feel pain just as we do, so let’s treat them with the love and respect they deserve.”

Brooke’s Happy Horses Holiday Code allows tourists to make informed choices and understand what to look out for when considering an activity involving animals.

This includes:

• No more than one person per animal

• Avoiding using animals with sores or wounds

• Matching the size of a rider to the animal

• Paying a fair price – otherwise owners must work their animals even harder to earn a living

• Speaking out or reporting any mistreatment

The charity asks holiday makers to consider: is the animal happy and healthy? Can the animal carry or pull my weight? What alternatives are there to using animals?

Tourists are encouraged to reach out to their tour operator, local police or authority if they witness an animal being exploited.

In a recent study, it was found that owners who recognise their donkeys’ ability to feel are more likely to use practices that promote positive animal welfare – particularly in challenging work environments.

Speaking out if an owner is exploiting their animal can help change attitudes and build a better life for working animals, who do so much for their communities.

Learn more about how Brooke is promoting responsible use of animals in tourism, and its mission to give working donkeys, horses and mules a life worth living.

