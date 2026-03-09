Horse trainer could be jailed after attacking dog walker

A leading Welsh horse trainer could be jailed after he was convicted of assaulting a dog walker who was on his land late at night.

Richard Williams, 54, repeatedly struck Martin Dandridge, 72, with a hockey stick during a night-time assault.

Mr Dandridge, from Swindon, Wiltshire, suffered injuries including a fractured arm in the incident on Williams’s land at Llancarfan, Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, on December 4 2024.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court took just 90 minutes to find Williams guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

David Elias KC, defending, asked for the sentencing hearing to be adjourned for reports and to give Williams time to put in place alternative arrangements for his racing business should he be jailed.

“In the circumstances of this case, bearing in mind he is 54 and of hitherto good character, we would invite the court to adjourn for a pre-sentence report so that this court knows everything it needs to about Mr Williams,” Mr Elias said.

“As I have indicated, Mr Williams knows that he is at serious risk of losing his liberty and that he asks for bail to be extended.

“He has a condition not to contact directly or indirectly the complainant in the case, and there have been no difficulties with that hitherto.

“He has his business and he will need to consider how that will be looked after, bearing in mind the risk of him losing his liberty.

“He would like some time prior to sentence, which he would have if the court orders a pre-sentence report, to put things in place in case it is that he loses his liberty.

“Indeed, he has very pressing commitments in the racing world this week, which he would like to fulfil if that is possible.”

Recorder Angharad Price continued Williams’s conditional bail and said he would be sentenced on April 14 after the preparation of reports.

“We will adjourn until April 14 and until then your bail will be enlarged on the same terms,” she said.

“In that time you will be contacted by probation so they can prepare a report, and it is very important you co-operate with them.”

The court heard Mr Dandridge was staying at a holiday cottage near to Williams’s racehorse training centre.

Mr Dandridge took his cockerpoo Gulliver for a walk in a paddock that was part of the stables, and because it was dark was using a torch.

Fly-grazing

There had been incidents of fly-grazing on Williams’s property in the past – where animals are left on land without permission – as well as hare coursing and poaching, the court heard.

His family spotted the lights on their land and believed Mr Dandridge was lamping, when people use bright lights to find animals such as rabbits and foxes, often with a dog.

Williams, who is known by his middle name Evan, told the court he did not injure Mr Dandridge and maintained he was hurt after being pulled over on the rough terrain by his out-of-control dog and had fallen into a drainage hole.

“If we hadn’t acted in the way we had, Mr Dandridge could have been on his own, hit his head, and we could be looking at serious, serious, serious death,” the father-of-three said.

William Bebb, prosecuting, asked the defendant if he was the hero, and he replied: “I’m no hero.

“I’m only saying that Mr Dandridge’s unfortunate lack of control of his dog caused his injury.”

Mr Bebb suggested Williams’s account of an out-of-control dog was “nonsense”.

“You were filled with rage due to the nature of the background you had with lampers,” he said.

“Whether a broken bone or a wound, you wanted to teach those lampers a lesson. I suggest you struck him repeatedly, swearing and shouting as you did.”