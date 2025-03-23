Horses at work: Traditional logging helps restore forest’s biodiversity

Two hardworking horses, Bill and Little Ron, have been lending their strength to conservation efforts in a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Under the careful guidance of a specialist horse logger, these sturdy Gypsy Cobs have been used for horse logging, a traditional forestry method that moves felled trees with minimal environmental impact Coedwig Dyfi, near Ceinws.

Horse logging in sensitive areas minimises soil compaction and reduces the risk of silt pollution in nearby streams.

Biodiversity

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) turned to horse logging as part of its work to improve biodiversity and habitat connectivity in this ecologically sensitive area.

Working in shifts to ensure they had regular breaks, Bill and Little Ron—guided by their owner and expert horse logger, Kevin Taylor—demonstrated that this time-honoured technique remains a valuable tool in modern forestry and conservation.

Beech trees were selectively felled to support the spread of native oak trees, which have a lighter canopy. Oak trees allow more sunlight to reach the forest floor, encouraging a greater variety of plant life to thrive.

The felling took place after an NRW officer saw that areas under oak trees supported a richer diversity of plants compared to the dense, shaded ground beneath beech trees.

By removing some beech, NRW is helping to restore the woodland’s ecological balance and enhance plant diversity. The felled timber will be sold for wood fuel.

“Rewarding”

Lauren Kirk, Biodiversity Restoration Officer for NRW, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see traditional methods like horse logging play a role in restoring our natural spaces.

‘By reducing disturbance, we’re giving woodland plants and wildlife the best chance to thrive.

‘This work helps to improve habitat connectivity. This means improving conditions between different habitats across landscapes and helps species of plants and animals to spread and grow.”

This work is part of the Welsh Government-funded Nature Networks Programme, which supports the management of ecological networks across Wales, including habitat restoration and woodland thinning.

By using sustainable forestry techniques, NRW is ensuring that Welsh woodlands remain resilient for future generations.

