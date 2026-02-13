Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Horses play key role in woodland regeneration plan

13 Feb 2026 2 minute read
Horses used in tree felling

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has used traditional horse logging techniques to remove timber and help restore an area of ancient semi-natural woodland.

The work involved thinning some of the larger western hemlock trees that had become established in the Coed Mawr woodland.

Removing the trees allows more light to reach the forest floor, encouraging a greater diversity of plants and wildlife and supporting the long-term goal of restoring the site to broadleaf woodland.

Because Coed Mawr is a sensitive habitat, NRW chose to use horses to extract the timber rather than modern machinery.

Horses can work in these conditions with minimal ground disturbance, helping to protect the woodland’s delicate soils and ecosystems.

Rosalind Watkins, Senior Land Management Officer for NRW, said:“Horse logging has been around for thousands of years and is still a viable and sustainable method of extracting timber in modern day forest operations.

“It allows us to carry out essential woodland management without causing the damage that heavy machinery can sometimes create, which is perfectly suited to sensitive sites like Coed Mawr.

“The horses are helping to restore the woodland to its natural state, creating a healthier habitat for wildlife and future generations.”

The work was carried out by contractors Rowan Working Horses. A small team of  three operators and two horses.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.