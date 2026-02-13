Horses play key role in woodland regeneration plan

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has used traditional horse logging techniques to remove timber and help restore an area of ancient semi-natural woodland.

The work involved thinning some of the larger western hemlock trees that had become established in the Coed Mawr woodland.

Removing the trees allows more light to reach the forest floor, encouraging a greater diversity of plants and wildlife and supporting the long-term goal of restoring the site to broadleaf woodland.

Because Coed Mawr is a sensitive habitat, NRW chose to use horses to extract the timber rather than modern machinery.

Horses can work in these conditions with minimal ground disturbance, helping to protect the woodland’s delicate soils and ecosystems.

Rosalind Watkins, Senior Land Management Officer for NRW, said:“Horse logging has been around for thousands of years and is still a viable and sustainable method of extracting timber in modern day forest operations.

“It allows us to carry out essential woodland management without causing the damage that heavy machinery can sometimes create, which is perfectly suited to sensitive sites like Coed Mawr.

“The horses are helping to restore the woodland to its natural state, creating a healthier habitat for wildlife and future generations.”

The work was carried out by contractors Rowan Working Horses. A small team of three operators and two horses.