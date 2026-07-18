Hosepipe ban to affect 33,000 properties across west Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A hosepipe ban affecting around 33,000 properties across west Wales will come into force on Sunday as Dŵr Cymru attempts to ease pressure on its water network during the prolonged spell of hot weather.

The temporary restrictions, which begin at 10am on Sunday, 19 July, cover communities across Ceredigion, north Pembrokeshire and parts of north Carmarthenshire, including Aberaeron, Tregaron, Lampeter, New Quay, Aberporth, Crymych, Nevern, Newport, Pencader and Hermon.

Dŵr Cymru said the ban is not the result of low reservoir levels but has been introduced because exceptionally high demand for treated drinking water has placed sustained pressure on its ability to treat, pump and replenish local storage quickly enough to meet demand.

The company said it has been operating water treatment works at maximum capacity for several weeks but demand has remained significantly above normal as temperatures have remained high.

Unlike a traditional drought-related hosepipe ban, the restrictions have been described as a short-term, demand-led measure designed to reduce peak water use and maintain reliable supplies until demand falls.

Under the restrictions, customers will not be allowed to use hosepipes for activities including watering gardens, cleaning cars, washing patios and driveways, filling or topping up domestic swimming pools, paddling pools, ponds and ornamental fountains, or using sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems. However, watering cans, buckets, rainwater collected in water butts and other non-mains water sources can still be used.

The affected area stretches from Llanon, Llangwyryfon and Cwm Ystwyth in Ceredigion across to Crymych, Llanfyrnach and Nevern in Pembrokeshire, and into parts of north Carmarthenshire. Around 33,000 properties are affected, with customers able to check online whether their address falls within the restriction zone.

Dŵr Cymru said its teams are continuing to repair around 700 leaks each week, increase water storage, move supplies to areas experiencing high demand using tankers, and maximise production at treatment works.

The company said the restrictions would remain in place only for as long as necessary and would be lifted once temperatures fall, demand returns to more normal levels and the network is operating sustainably again. It thanked customers for efforts already made to reduce water use and urged them to continue avoiding non-essential consumption.

You can check if you are in one of the affected areas here.

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